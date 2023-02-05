Tucker: Biden Said Leaders Discussed How to Increase Food Shortages, Now 100+ Food Plants Explode, Livestock Die

Photo by Tucker Carlson Tonight / YouTube

Recently, Tucker Carlson shed light on a speech by Joe Biden regarding the Ukraine war, where he talked about increasing food production from the U.S. and Canada.

Biden's statement about food shortages was seen as a mistake, but he seemed to speak fluently that day.

There have been reports of over 100 food plants and facilities being destroyed since Biden took office and millions of livestock deaths.

Carlson questions if these incidents are just a series of freak accidents or something more.

The media has attributed the decrease in egg production and high chicken mortality to avian flu.

However, some believe that the accuracy of the tests used to diagnose avian flu is questionable.

Furthermore, other factors, such as fires at food and egg plants and the discontinuation of egg laying while consuming commercial feed, cannot be ignored.

“Last spring, in March, at a press conference in Brussels, Joe Biden explained that the sanctions he was imposing against Russia, while morally necessary, were also going to cause food shortages around the world, including here in the United States. ‘It’s going to be real,’ he said," Carlson reported.

"Now, Biden said this in a very odd way. There was no hint of panic, emotions you’d expect from a leader predicting the deaths of human beings from starvation. None of that. Instead, there was pure, nonchalant casualness. Biden could have been describing the weather or a trip to the dry cleaners. ‘It’s going to be real."

Tucker points out that the Biden Administration has failed to provide any data on the typical number of accidents that occur in food plants, which is a crucial piece of information.

Fact-checkers attempted to label the video clip of Biden as false information. However, given recent events, there is a possibility that Biden may have been correct in his statements.

“Then Biden continued, recounting a conversation he had with European allies. He told us all about it. When he met with the group, Biden said, they spoke about ‘how we could increase and disseminate more rapidly food shortages.’ That’s what Joe Biden said verbatim. It’s on tape…

We can’t know what Joe Biden was thinking, if anything, when he uttered those words in Brussels. We can only tell you what happened afterward.

Strange disasters began to beset food processors all over the United States. In April, the next month, the headquarters of one of this country’s largest organic food distributors was destroyed in a fire. Cause unknown. The next month, in a single week, actually, two separate private plane crashes took out two separate food processing centers. One plane hit a General Mills plant in Georgia. The other plane hit a food plant in Idaho. By the way, back in February, a boiler explosion obliterated a potato processing plant in Oregon and so on.”

Tucker reported that the death toll reached well over a hundred plants and millions of livestock after a problem was identified with commercial cattle feed.

After the deaths of cows, chicken farmers began to speculate that the commercial chicken feed was the cause of their chickens suddenly stopping egg production.

The evidence supported this theory, as farmers reported a return to egg-laying after switching to local feeds.

Typically, chickens lay eggs daily, but many were reportedly going six or seven months without laying or experiencing a significant decrease in frequency.

This behavior is not considered normal.

Tucker continues:

“So...people...begin to wonder, ‘Is there something here?’ But no one could tell. The Biden administration had no answers and no way to get to the answers because they had no data.”