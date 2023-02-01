The War on Cattle: A Net Zero Carbon Future Means Eliminating the Meat Industry

Photo by José Ignacio Pompé on Unsplash

Many climate activists envision a future with no greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere, aiming for net zero emissions by the target dates of 2030 or 2050.

Net zero carbon emissions mean no emissions in the atmosphere - at all.

Recently, there has been a concerted effort to encourage people to give up meat consumption entirely.

Proponents of this movement advocate for various alternatives such as meat substitutes, lab-grown meat, synthetic beef, plant-based diets, and even insects.

The ultimate goal is to discourage people from eating traditional, animal-derived meat.

In 2022, Congress took on the "Big Beef" monopoly in an effort to address the significant impact of meat production on the environment. Prior to this, reports indicated that meat accounted for a staggering 60% of all greenhouse gas emissions from food production. There was also growing concern about the release of methane by cows, which was believed to harm the ozone layer.

The United Nations climate change report is advocating for a reduction in meat consumption, and there is a growing movement to encourage individuals to eat less red meat. Numerous campaigns are being launched to convince people that eating meat will destroy the planet.

Not long ago, the Netherlands Supreme Court issued a ruling mandating farmers to abide by a European Union law aimed at reducing nitrogen levels in vulnerable regions.

As a result, farmers will have to reduce their livestock population by a staggering 30%.

The United States has experienced numerous accidents at food processing plants resulting in the deaths of thousands of cattle and other farm animals.

This news comes as many environmental activists have urged countries to transition to 100% synthetic beef.

As the trend towards environmentally conscious food choices continues to grow, it is highly probable that the traditional meat industry will eventually be replaced by lab-grown, synthetic meat. This shift could result in a decrease in the number of cattle raised on farms for food, causing the cattle population to drop.

This is the real future of net zero emissions.