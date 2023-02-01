White House Covered Up FBI's Undisclosed Search of Biden's Office Containing Classified Documents in November

Photo byAP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden's alleged possession of classified documents has become a persistent presidential scandal, defying efforts by the White House to contain it.

Despite their attempts to keep the matter under wraps, new information continues to emerge piece by piece, with the latest discovery being particularly explosive.

As reported by CBS News, the FBI carried out an undisclosed search at the Penn Biden Center in November.

This is the same office where Biden's classified documents issue first arose.

The search was not disclosed by the White House or the Department of Justice until it was leaked to the public.

The FBI search was previously kept quiet by Biden's personal attorneys, the White House, and the Department of Justice.

In mid-November, the FBI conducted a search of the Penn Biden Center offices, as confirmed by two sources privy to the investigation.

This was prompted by the discovery of ten documents marked as classified by lawyers for President Biden on November 2nd.

These documents originated during Biden's tenure as Vice President.

The outcome of the FBI's search and whether they found any further classified or presidential material is yet to be determined.

This is not the first time that the White House has misled the public regarding the gravity of the situation.

On January 12th, Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre informed the media that the searches of Biden's properties were finished.

However, only two days later, five additional documents were disclosed to have been discovered.

Ultimately, the FBI conducted a search of Biden's Delaware residence, uncovering even more documents as the administration continued to boast about its claimed cooperation and transparency.

In November, the FBI conducted a search, but the White House remained silent about it, even as journalists sought clarification about previous searches.

Critics have drawn parallels between this incident and the Mar-a-Lago raid, which saw immediate leaks of pictures and documents left out on a closet floor.

