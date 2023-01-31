Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End

Eden Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzkRj_0kXz2eCu00
Photo bySusan Walsh/AP Photo

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior.

A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.

Instead of responding, the President gave a bizarre smile, approached the reporter, and held onto her hand without releasing it.

A video posted on Twitter shows the reporter asking, "What's behind your decision to end the [emergency]?"

Even though Biden had previously announced an end date for the emergency, he replied, "The state of emergency will end when the Supreme Court ends it. We’ve extended it til May the 15th to make sure we get everything done, that’s all."

Aside from the grabbing, Biden also seemed to struggle with accuracy and coherence in his reply to the reporter.

He mistakenly stated an incorrect date for the end of the state of emergency and implied that the Supreme Court had a role in it.

However, this is not the first time an incident like this has happened. Last August, he took the hand of a U.S. Senator and held onto it for 30 seconds, leaving her visibly uncomfortable and unsure of the situation.

If the media decides to tolerate these actions, then it's their choice.

Biden has also not been attending press conferences for extended periods and has on numerous occasions declined to answer questions from reporters.

The White House announced on Monday that it will end both the public health and national emergencies declared in response to the disease outbreak on May 11th.

The emergency declarations were initially put in place by the Trump administration in early 2020.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Joe Biden# Republicans# Democrats# Business

Comments / 2390

Published by

Providing you with a unique take on current events. Follow me now!

Seattle, WA
14K followers

More from Eden Reports

'We're Losing': Police Shoot 16-Year-Old Fleeing Scene of Protests Against Mass Farmland Seizure, Impending Famine

The Dutch government is proposing to acquire or shut down up to 3,000 farms that don't comply with EU net-zero targets, with a goal of closing 50% of all farms by 2030. To reduce nitrogen emissions, plans call for the closure of 11,200 farms and a reduction of livestock at 17,600 others.

Read full story
17 comments

Authorities Say Higher Food Prices are Worth Stopping Climate Change as 50% of Dutch Farms Face Forced-Closures

The Dutch government is proposing to acquire or shut down up to 3,000 farms that don't comply with EU net-zero targets, with a goal of closing 50% of all farms by 2030. To reduce nitrogen emissions, plans call for the closure of 11,200 farms and a reduction of livestock at 17,600 others.

Read full story
60 comments

Leaders Predicted a Cyber-Catastrophe in 2023, Now a Large-Scale Global Hacking Attack, Internet Issues Affect Thousands

Leaders at Davos in early 2023 predicted a "catastrophic" global cyber attack to occur within the next two years. The World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 report showed that 86% of business leaders and 93% of cyber leaders believe a global cyber attack is imminent.

Read full story
4 comments

As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options

In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.

Read full story
1016 comments

China Criticizes U.S. for "Obvious Overreaction," Threatens Repercussions After Military Shoots Down Spy Balloon

On Saturday, the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of Carolina after it flew over sensitive military sites in North America. China claimed the flyover was a mistake made by a civilian aircraft and warned of consequences.

Read full story
3 comments

Tucker: Biden Said Leaders Discussed How to Increase Food Shortages, Now 100+ Food Plants Explode, Livestock Die

Recently, Tucker Carlson shed light on a speech by Joe Biden regarding the Ukraine war, where he talked about increasing food production from the U.S. and Canada. Biden's statement about food shortages was seen as a mistake, but he seemed to speak fluently that day.

Read full story
1725 comments

Davos Tells Employers to Use Ear Pods to Spy On Workers' Brain Activity, Punish Them for Not Working Enough

Leaders from around the world recently convened at Davos, Switzerland to discuss new technologies and plans for the near future. Among the speakers was a futurist and ethicist who promoted the use of neurotechnology that would allow employers, governments, and others to decipher brain activity in unprecedented ways.

Read full story
40 comments

Davos Hypes Employers Giving Work Performance Bonuses Based On Brain Wave Metrics Reflecting Productivity

At the recent gathering of global leaders in Davos, Switzerland, a presentation on brain wave monitoring technology was demonstrated. This technology promises to allow employers to gauge their employees' level of effort, track distractions, and even detect romantic attraction between coworkers.

Read full story
6 comments

Trump Blacklisted by ChatGPT: AI Calls His Presidency the Most Controversial in U.S. History, Damaging to Democracy

A recent investigative experiment was conducted to examine the reaction of Chat GPT, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system by OpenAI that was made available to the public several months ago.

Read full story
325 comments

Freudian Slip: Mental Health Minister Says Euthanasia Services are 'Trained' to 'Eliminate' Depressed People

Canada's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Carolyn Bennett, made a controversial statement in the House of Commons yesterday. She seemingly made a "Freudian slip" by referring to euthanasia providers as being "trained to eliminate" individuals with suicidal thoughts.

Read full story
113 comments

President Biden Claims He Made More Jobs in 2 Years Than Any American President in History

On Friday, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to claim, "We created more jobs in two years than any president ever has in any four-year term." In reality, amidst the recent wave of layoffs in the tech industry, the economy only saw a modest increase of 223,000 jobs in December, the lowest growth in two years. So much for Biden's claim of creating the most jobs in American history in just two years.

Read full story
181 comments
Billings, MT

Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to Scene

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte reports that he was recently told about a reported explosion that happened in Billings, Montana, tonight. The governor assures that they are "monitoring the situation."

Read full story
1082 comments

"It Was Already There When I Got Here, Man!" - Biden Refuses to Take Any Blame for Record-High Inflation

On Friday, Joe Biden gave a speech regarding the January employment report from his fabricated White House set located in the South Court Auditorium. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Friday that the unemployment rate had declined to 3.4 percent and that the country's economy had generated 517,000 new jobs in the month of January.

Read full story
3509 comments

Farmer Sprays Manure at Anti-Fracking Protestors Trespassing on His Property

Well, that probably did not go as planned. A farmer whose property was targeted by vocal anti-fracking activists faced a group of protestors who trespassed onto his land to make their objections known.

Read full story
317 comments

Authorities Impose Criminal Charges, Fines for People Using Wood-Burning Stoves to Stay Warm Amid Energy Crisis

The UK government has instructed local authorities to enforce penalties, including fines up to £300 or possible criminal charges, for individuals who persistently ignore state climate regulations by using wood-burning stoves for heating.

Read full story
1930 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug Use

Washington decriminalized drug use and possession following a ruling by the state Supreme Court that declared the state's felony possession law unconstitutional in the landmark case known as the Blake Decision.

Read full story
65 comments

"Palm Oil Free" Labels Become More Widespread as Studies Link it to Cancer, Heart Disease, Rising Mortality

How do you know whether the food you're consuming contains a possibly deadly carcinogen?. "Palm Oil Free" labels on consumer products are becoming more widespread as the dangers of this food ingredient become more documented.

Read full story
2 comments

Commercial Chicken Feed is Poisoned, Major Producers Monopolizing By Trying to Shut Down Small Farms, Farmers Claim

What is causing the ongoing egg shortage leading to the doubling of egg prices in grocery stores?. The free market usually finds a solution to food shortages quickly. However, this egg shortage has been persistent.

Read full story
679 comments

80-Year-Old Biden Welcomes Bill Clinton to Congress at a White House Event, Asks Him for Permission to Use His Own Desk

On Thursday, President Joe Biden welcomed former President Bill Clinton back to the White House, which he erroneously referred to as the "Congress." Biden, who is now 80 years old and the oldest-serving president in U.S. history, said, “I’m so happy to be able to welcome my president back to the United States Congress — back to the United States Capitol, and he’s promised me that I’ll be able to sit at my desk tomorrow.”

Read full story
1822 comments

Biden: 'More Than Half the Women in My Administration are Women.' What About the Other Half?

Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act with remarks delivered by Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy