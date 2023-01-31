Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End

Photo by Susan Walsh/AP Photo

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior.

A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.

Instead of responding, the President gave a bizarre smile, approached the reporter, and held onto her hand without releasing it.

A video posted on Twitter shows the reporter asking, "What's behind your decision to end the [emergency]?"

Even though Biden had previously announced an end date for the emergency, he replied, "The state of emergency will end when the Supreme Court ends it. We’ve extended it til May the 15th to make sure we get everything done, that’s all."

Aside from the grabbing, Biden also seemed to struggle with accuracy and coherence in his reply to the reporter.

He mistakenly stated an incorrect date for the end of the state of emergency and implied that the Supreme Court had a role in it.

However, this is not the first time an incident like this has happened. Last August, he took the hand of a U.S. Senator and held onto it for 30 seconds, leaving her visibly uncomfortable and unsure of the situation.

If the media decides to tolerate these actions, then it's their choice.

Biden has also not been attending press conferences for extended periods and has on numerous occasions declined to answer questions from reporters.

The White House announced on Monday that it will end both the public health and national emergencies declared in response to the disease outbreak on May 11th.

The emergency declarations were initially put in place by the Trump administration in early 2020.