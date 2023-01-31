Sen. Schumer: 'Get on the Joe Biden Express Now Because We're Not Stopping,' Touts New 'Mega' Grants for Infrastructure

Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that nine locations across the United States will receive a significant grant to strengthen surrounding infrastructure, dubbed by the administration as a "mega" grant.

The announcement was released as the White House is increasing its efforts to illuminate the effects of the Biden administration's recent legislative triumphs.

One of these sites, the Hudson Tunnel Project, will receive $292 million to complete its construction.

President Joe Biden made an appearance there later that day.

During his visit to the city, Biden highlighted the $292 million "mega" grant, which was established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law he signed this year.

"This is just the beginning," Biden expressed about the grants. "It's the beginning of finally constructing a 21st Century rail system that's long, long overdue in this country."

Senator Chuck Schumer (D - NY) had this to say about the project: "Thanks to this historic $292 million investment, led by the President, passed by my Senate and House colleagues, the Gateway is finally leaving the station. Now, you can use whatever train metaphor you want but get on the Joe Biden express now because we are not stopping. For four years, the former president was shoveling you-know-what, and now we’re going to put real shovels in the ground, wielded by real American workers."

Afterward, Schumer released a statement announcing that the $292 million federal grant received from the Department of Transportation's 'Mega' grant program is the largest award to date.

This grant will secure the construction of a crucial component of the project.