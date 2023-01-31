Millionaire Socialist Bernie Sanders Charging $95 Per Ticket for Book Tour Criticizing Capitalism

Photo by Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Bernie Sanders, the millionaire former presidential candidate, has released a new book that critiques capitalism.

Despite his socialist beliefs, the book is not offered for free and costs money.

The new book is titled, “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism," and its list price is $28.

Bernie is also embarking on a tour to promote the book and will explain his negative views on capitalism.

For $95, you can attend a live event and hear Bernie speak in person.

Bernie also currently possesses three homes: a residence in Washington DC for work purposes, a house in Burlington Vermont as his primary dwelling, and a vacation home in North Hero Vermont.

Bernie amassed a net worth of over $3 million from a government salary funded by American taxpayers.

As previously mentioned, it is common for potential presidential candidates to announce their intention to run by publishing a book that showcases their leadership skills.

Republicans such as Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pompeo have already taken this route in their pursuit of the White House, and Ron DeSantis is set to release his book on February 28th.

On the other hand, Democrats face a more challenging road to the 2024 election as they currently occupy the White House with a president who's been hit hard in the polls after the classified documents scandal.

Who will step up from among the Democrat Party?

Will it be Kamala Harris or Hillary Clinton?

The future is uncertain, but one thing is for sure, the race to the White House has already begun.