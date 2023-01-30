Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.

She went on to question who funded the maintenance and archiving of these documents.

Just a couple of days before this came to light, Senator Ted Cruz requested that the Department of Justice launch an investigation into Biden's Senate papers, which have been kept secret and stored at the University of Delaware.

He believed there might be additional classified documents contained within these papers that should be made available to the public.

Despite multiple instances of classified documents being uncovered in various locations throughout Biden's political career, the President has maintained that there is "nothing there."

“The University...has more than 1,850 boxes of records from Joe Biden’s Senate tenure,” Cruz said to his co-host, Ben Ferguson.

“Now the University...presumably does not have them in a SCIF. It does not have them in a secure location.”

“Ben, I am right now calling for the Department of Justice, for the FBI to examine all 1,850 boxes of those Senate records to see how many additional classified documents are in those records,” Cruz stated.

The university has declined Business Insider's request for access to the Senate papers, stating that they "will be kept off limits to the public until two years after Biden steps down from public life."

Biden has vehemently denied the allegations and stated that the archives at the University do not include any personnel files.

Recently, Biden faced controversy when classified documents were uncovered at his private residence and office. This resulted in an investigation by the Department of Justice, as classified documents were found at his home and a Washington, D.C. office after a search by his lawyers.

It has been reported that classified documents were discovered four times at both Biden's private residence and a Washington D.C. office that he utilized prior to assuming the presidency.

The administration has stated that this was a mistake and has pledged full cooperation.

However, with the new revelation that Biden was donating classified documents, some have raised suspicions that his possession of them may not have been accidental.

Biden's critics, including numerous Republicans, have taken advantage of the recent revelations to voice their concerns regarding the Biden administration's management of the classified document saga involving former President Trump, including the FBI's raid at Mar-a-Lago.

They assert that the treatment of former President Trump and President Biden was inconsistent, as Trump faced a raid despite having lesser offenses.