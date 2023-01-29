NYT Board Member Claims Meta, Instagram Reinstating Trump Will Destroy Democracy, Take Down the Country

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mara Gay, a member of the New York Times editorial board, expressed strong disappointment on an episode of "Morning Joe" on MSNBC regarding the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump's social media accounts.

She and the panel were concerned about the impact of this decision on democracy, with her arguing that allowing Trump back on social media meant that Meta was giving Trump the “keys to democracy.”

In addition to the host, the panel also featured Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway and historian Jon Meacham.

Conway expressed grave concern about the potential consequences of allowing Trump to speak, stating, "I am very worried about the impact this will have on our democracy. They think, ‘Well oh, the fire’s out, so even though this guy has a cache of matches and gasoline that he carries around with him, let’s let him just play with matches again."

Meacham, on the other hand, asserted that Meta had made a "devil's bargain" with Trump.

“If you are one of these companies, do you want to be the means by which an autocrat mounts an assault on the Constitution itself?” Meacham questioned.

“As a country or as a company, you don’t want to hand over the keys to democracy to have someone destroy that democracy. Do you want to be that institution that really helps take down the country?” Gay said.

Gay expressed concern that “the threat hasn’t gone away. The threats to democracy are real. Donald Trump has not been held accountable.”

Nick Clegg, the President of Global Affairs at Meta, announced that Trump would have his account reinstated on both Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday.

“To assess whether the serious risk to public safety that existed in January 2021 has sufficiently receded, we have evaluated the current environment according to our Crisis Policy Protocol, which included looking at the conduct of the U.S. 2022 midterm elections, and expert assessments on the current security environment,” Clegg revealed.

“Our determination is that the risk has sufficiently receded and that we should therefore adhere to the two-year timeline we set out. As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

Trump was blocked from most social media platforms after the protests at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.