Bill Gates Wants to Stop Cows from Burping by Feeding Them an Anti-Methane Dietary Supplement, Changing Food Digestion

Eden Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8ymP_0kOwTbdd00
Photo byGamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, believes that finding a solution to stop cows from burping is a valuable idea, according to Bloomberg.

He has invested in an Australian startup that is working on reducing methane emissions from cows by researching food supplements for livestock.

According to a press release, Bill Gates' company, Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), in collaboration with Harvest Road Group, has successfully raised $12 million in funding for Rumin8 - a climate technology firm that focuses on researching and developing solutions to reduce emissions from livestock.

Their latest project aims to identify and utilize "anti-methanogenic properties" that can be produced efficiently and at a low cost to eventually be fed to livestock.

The dietary supplement is created through the synthetic replication of an active ingredient found in red seaweed known as bromoform. This ingredient effectively blocks the formation of methane.

Scientists have recently discovered that feeding cows seaweed and algae can reduce their production of methane emissions by as much as 82%.

Although cows produce methane as a result of the bacteria in their digestive systems, it is an essential component of breaking down the grass they consume.

It's important to note that the long-term effects of supplementing their diet with seaweed, which is not found in their natural environment, are currently unknown.

Biogenic methane, produced by natural processes on Earth, is a crucial component of the planet's carbon cycle.

Cattle, for example, produce methane as part of their digestive process, breaking down grass and other forage into methane that is then released into the atmosphere.

Over time, this methane is broken down into water and carbon dioxide, which are then recycled to grow more plant life.

Interfering with this process by feeding cows synthetic supplements to reduce their methane production can have negative impacts on the Earth's overall carbon cycle and environment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Climate Change# Politics# Business# Republicans# Democrats

Comments / 334

Published by

Providing you with a unique take on current events. Follow me now!

Seattle, WA
7K followers

More from Eden Reports

Newark, DE

Breaking: Joe Biden Donated Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware

On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.

Read full story

Biden: 'I've Never Been More Optimistic About America's Future than I Am Today,' Touts Largest Job Boom in 50 Years

On Sunday, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to claim, "My word as a Biden: I've never been more optimistic about America's future than I am today." Before that, he also boasted about his economic plan, arguing that he had the "numbers to back it up."

Read full story

Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032

In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."

Read full story
601 comments
Florida State

'A Great Act of Disloyalty. I Got Him Elected': Trump Bashes DeSantis Amid Growing Rivalry for Presidency

Former President Donald Trump spoke candidly when asked about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis potentially running for President in 2024. Trump, who is the sole Republican candidate as of now, called it a "betrayal" if the governor were to run against him, saying that it would be a "great act of disloyalty" if the governor would oppose his 2024 presidential campaign.

Read full story
20 comments

NYT Board Member Claims Meta, Instagram Reinstating Trump Will Destroy Democracy, Take Down the Country

Mara Gay, a member of the New York Times editorial board, expressed strong disappointment on an episode of "Morning Joe" on MSNBC regarding the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump's social media accounts.

Read full story
470 comments
Bozrah, CT

Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg Farm

On Saturday afternoon, multiple fire crews were summoned to attend to a raging fire that broke out at Hillandale Farms, an egg farm situated on Schwartz Road in Bozrah, Connecticut, according to NBC Connecticut.

Read full story
14 comments

White House Press Secretary: 'We're Seeing Almost 11 Jobs Created Under Biden Presidency,' Economy is Booming

During a press briefing on January 27, 2023, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say about the state of the United State's economy under President Joe Biden's administration: "This was a report better than expected. We are seeing a growing economy. We are seeing records of almost 11 jobs created under this president."

Read full story
577 comments

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Spent Millions in Donor Money On Luxury Items, Private Jets, Now Wins Fourth Term

On Friday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) will select a new leader, concluding a contest that has challenged the leadership of current Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, according to The Hill.

Read full story
382 comments

Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Calls Him 'One of the Most Consequential Artists,' Critics Say its Money Laundering

Hunter Biden's art dealer praised his work by calling him “one of the most consequential artists in this century” as House Republicans continue to launch more investigations into his art business and sales now that they hold the majority in the House.

Read full story
465 comments

Joe Biden Warns Republicans are Destroying the Economy, Want to Default on U.S. Debt, Raise Gas Prices

During a speech on Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed the topic of economic progress and the ongoing efforts to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. During the speech, he stated, "The Biden economic plan, because of you all, is actually working. It’s working... We’re moving in the right direction. Now we’ve got to protect those gains. We’ve got to protect those gains that our policies have generated — protect them from the MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives who are threatening to destroy this progress... They want to raise your gas prices... They want to impose a 30 percent national sales tax on everything from food, clothing, school supplies, housing, cars — a whole deal... And, folks, the reason they want to do that — they want to eliminate the income tax system...And beyond that, they’re actually threatening to have us default on the American debt."

Read full story
190 comments

Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month

During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."

Read full story
1278 comments

'Outright Bigotry': Over 10,000 Disabled, Sick, Poor, Mentally Ill People Euthanized Under New Laws, 30% Rise from 2020

Euthanasia is now a leading cause of death in the country. Euthanasia, where doctors administer drugs to end a patient's life, is legal in several countries, including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain, as well as some states in Australia.

Read full story
1605 comments

Sugary, Energy Drinks, Sweetened Coffee Increase Risk of Hair Loss in Men by 42%, Scientists Find

Hair loss can be a challenging issue with various causes, including genetics. However, it is also influenced by factors such as age, stress, anxiety, sleep hygiene, and diet. A recent study has suggested that consuming sugary drinks, including energy drinks, may contribute to hair loss in men.

Read full story
1 comments

Joe Biden Says He Won't Let Republicans Wreck the Economy in Response to Efforts to Abolish Income Tax, Social Security

President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he would not allow the Republican party to destroy the U.S. economy during his first meeting with Democratic leaders in the newly elected Congress, according to The Hill.

Read full story
1756 comments

Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods

Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.

Read full story
881 comments

FBI Agent Involved in Trump-Russia Probe Arrested for Colluding with Russia, Was Paid by Ex-Russian Intel Officer

An ex-FBI official involved in the probe of potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia was charged on Monday with breaking sanctions on behalf of a Russian oligarch who is sanctioned by the U.S. government, according to NBC News.

Read full story
746 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Accuses Teachers Unions of Holding Salary Raises Hostage, Pledges to Increase Teacher Pay

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled a groundbreaking legislative initiative that aims to empower teachers and improve education in the state. The proposed Teacher's Bill of Rights would give educators more authority in their classrooms, protect their paychecks, shorten the terms of school board members from 12 to 8 years, and provide an additional $1 billion in funding for teacher salaries.

Read full story
3 comments

'Our Rules Must Be Complied With': UN Regulator Warns Elon Musk to Regulate Speech on Twitter or Face Sanctions

The European Union Commissioner for Values and Transparency spoke to Euronews Next about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a viral social media post, saying, "So, our message was clear: We have rules that have to be complied with. Otherwise, there will be sanctions."

Read full story
259 comments

Larger Population than 45 U.S. States May Cross Southern Border, 13 Million Migrant Encounters During Biden Presidency

It has been two weeks since President Joe Biden visited the southern border, and the United States is seeing record numbers of migrant encounters. As of October 1st, 2022, there have been over 863,000 encounters reported, with a daily average of nearly 2,500.

Read full story
210 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy