Larger Population than 45 U.S. States May Cross Southern Border, 13 Million Migrant Encounters During Biden Presidency

Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/The Texas Tribune

It has been two weeks since President Joe Biden visited the southern border, and the United States is seeing record numbers of migrant encounters.

As of October 1st, 2022, there have been over 863,000 encounters reported, with a daily average of nearly 2,500.

In December alone, there were over 250,000 encounters along the Southwest border.

Mark Morgan, a senior law enforcement analyst and former acting CBP commissioner, estimates that if this pace continues for a full 48-month term, we could see between 12-13 million encounters, making it the fifth largest state in terms of population. This means that a population surpassing the number of people living in 45 U.S. states may cross the southern border.

According to data released by the U.S. Border Patrol, a record-breaking 2.4 million arrests of migrants were made at the nation's southwestern border during the current fiscal year, but this number pales in comparison to the number of successful crossings that occurred.

Additionally, in December, there were between 73,000-86,000 reported "getaways," and if this trend continues, we could see a total of 1.2 million getaways in the first 23 months of this Administration.

Morgan stresses that the lack of border security can lead to increased violence and drug trafficking.

The White House stated that it was unable to specify how Vice President Kamala Harris is addressing the underlying reasons for the mass migration to the southern border, which is a significant concern within her portfolio.

Despite this, Harris has maintained in recent months that the southern border is secure.