Las Vegas, NV

Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in Damages

Eden Reports

Area 51 blog owner was never charged with a crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etj0h_0kNmSEHE00
Photo byMario Tama (Getty Images)

In November, a team of over a dozen heavily armed FBI officers conducted a raid on the home of Area 51 website owner Joerg Arnu.

The raid caused significant damage to Arnu's property, costing $25,000.

Arnu has stated that he feels the raid on his home was unjustified, a form of intimidation, and an abuse of power.

The FBI has yet to provide any explanation for the raid, says Arnu, an expert on Area 51, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," though he suspects that the photographs he posted on his website may have been the reason for the search.

“I can’t get ahold of anyone. Three doors were kicked in. A country gate was busted. My girlfriend was dragged out of the house in Las Vegas. I was dragged out of the house in Rachel. And nobody can give us any answers,” Arnu revealed on Friday.

Arnu has been requesting clarification from the U.S. Justice Department for an extended period - yet has received minimal information as those responsible for the raid have remained tight-lipped.

“I published photos of Area 51 on my website, which is something I have done for 20 years without anyone really taking issue with it. And all of a sudden, this thing comes out of the blue crashing down on my home. I really still don’t have an explanation,” he continued. 

Arnu, an immigrant, expressed his surprise and dismay at the way the U.S. government has handled the issue.

When asked by host Tucker Carlson if he ever thought something like this could happen to him upon migrating to the United States, Arnu replied, "Absolutely not."

Absolutely not. I would have never expected this. If you would have told me three months ago that this could happen, I would have said absolutely impossible. I am really shocked that this can happen to a cooperating, innocent senior citizen who is really just wanting for looking for a peaceful retirement and who has a little hobby on the side to run a blog about Area 51. That’s all I’m doing,” he said. 

Arnu went on to explain that a portion of his website is dedicated to educating individuals on how to avoid potential issues and properly research Area 51. He even provides information on the designated areas that are off-limits around the base, with the intention of assisting the government and deterring "loonies" from trespassing.

Arnu has yet to face any charges following the raid and remains in search of the truth about why this damage was done to him.

He has enlisted the help of a lawyer, but even they have encountered difficulty in reaching anyone for answers.

The only instance in which Arnu was able to communicate with the FBI was when he requested reimbursement for the $25,000 in damages caused by the raid, which was ultimately denied.

“I cannot get a hold of anyone at the FBI. I have actually hired a lawyer who, you know, similarly cannot get a hold of anyone at the FBI. The only reaction I got was when I filed to be reimbursed for the damages to my home. I very quickly got denied. That was all I got. And I would like to get my property back, $25,000 in damages, and my property that was seized. I have about $6,000 in legal damages,” Arnu told Carlson. 

“I am totally shocked that this can happen. To some degree, I have lost a little bit of faith in the justice system in this country, and I would really like to know who is behind this,” Arnu finished.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Department of Justice# Joe Biden# Democrats# Republicans# Politics

Comments / 26

Published by

Providing you with a unique take on current events. Follow me now!

Seattle, WA
6K followers

More from Eden Reports

White House Press Secretary: 'We're Seeing Almost 11 Jobs Created Under Biden Presidency,' Economy is Booming

During a press briefing on January 27, 2023, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say about the state of the United State's economy under President Joe Biden's administration: "This was a report better than expected. We are seeing a growing economy. We are seeing records of almost 11 jobs created under this president."

Read full story
142 comments

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Spent Millions in Donor Money On Luxury Items, Private Jets, Now Wins Fourth Term

On Friday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) will select a new leader, concluding a contest that has challenged the leadership of current Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, according to The Hill.

Read full story
185 comments

Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Calls Him 'One of the Most Consequential Artists,' Critics Say its Money Laundering

Hunter Biden's art dealer praised his work by calling him “one of the most consequential artists in this century” as House Republicans continue to launch more investigations into his art business and sales now that they hold the majority in the House.

Read full story
205 comments

Joe Biden Warns Republicans are Destroying the Economy, Want to Default on U.S. Debt, Raise Gas Prices

During a speech on Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed the topic of economic progress and the ongoing efforts to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. During the speech, he stated, "The Biden economic plan, because of you all, is actually working. It’s working... We’re moving in the right direction. Now we’ve got to protect those gains. We’ve got to protect those gains that our policies have generated — protect them from the MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives who are threatening to destroy this progress... They want to raise your gas prices... They want to impose a 30 percent national sales tax on everything from food, clothing, school supplies, housing, cars — a whole deal... And, folks, the reason they want to do that — they want to eliminate the income tax system...And beyond that, they’re actually threatening to have us default on the American debt."

Read full story
20 comments

Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month

During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."

Read full story
1003 comments

'Outright Bigotry': Over 10,000 Disabled, Sick, Poor, Mentally Ill People Euthanized Under New Laws, 30% Rise from 2020

Euthanasia is now a leading cause of death in the country. Euthanasia, where doctors administer drugs to end a patient's life, is legal in several countries, including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain, as well as some states in Australia.

Read full story
1006 comments

Sugary, Energy Drinks, Sweetened Coffee Increase Risk of Hair Loss in Men by 42%, Scientists Find

Hair loss can be a challenging issue with various causes, including genetics. However, it is also influenced by factors such as age, stress, anxiety, sleep hygiene, and diet. A recent study has suggested that consuming sugary drinks, including energy drinks, may contribute to hair loss in men.

Read full story
1 comments

Joe Biden Says He Won't Let Republicans Wreck the Economy in Response to Efforts to Abolish Income Tax, Social Security

President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he would not allow the Republican party to destroy the U.S. economy during his first meeting with Democratic leaders in the newly elected Congress, according to The Hill.

Read full story
1645 comments

Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods

Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.

Read full story
871 comments

Bill Gates Wants to Stop Cows from Burping by Feeding Them an Anti-Methane Dietary Supplement, Changing Food Digestion

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, believes that finding a solution to stop cows from burping is a valuable idea, according to Bloomberg. He has invested in an Australian startup that is working on reducing methane emissions from cows by researching food supplements for livestock.

Read full story
330 comments

FBI Agent Involved in Trump-Russia Probe Arrested for Colluding with Russia, Was Paid by Ex-Russian Intel Officer

An ex-FBI official involved in the probe of potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia was charged on Monday with breaking sanctions on behalf of a Russian oligarch who is sanctioned by the U.S. government, according to NBC News.

Read full story
735 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Accuses Teachers Unions of Holding Salary Raises Hostage, Pledges to Increase Teacher Pay

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled a groundbreaking legislative initiative that aims to empower teachers and improve education in the state. The proposed Teacher's Bill of Rights would give educators more authority in their classrooms, protect their paychecks, shorten the terms of school board members from 12 to 8 years, and provide an additional $1 billion in funding for teacher salaries.

Read full story
3 comments

'Our Rules Must Be Complied With': UN Regulator Warns Elon Musk to Regulate Speech on Twitter or Face Sanctions

The European Union Commissioner for Values and Transparency spoke to Euronews Next about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in a viral social media post, saying, "So, our message was clear: We have rules that have to be complied with. Otherwise, there will be sanctions."

Read full story
259 comments

Larger Population than 45 U.S. States May Cross Southern Border, 13 Million Migrant Encounters During Biden Presidency

It has been two weeks since President Joe Biden visited the southern border, and the United States is seeing record numbers of migrant encounters. As of October 1st, 2022, there have been over 863,000 encounters reported, with a daily average of nearly 2,500.

Read full story
211 comments
Washington State

Drivers Could Soon Pay 2.5 Cents Per Mile Under 'Road Usage Charge' Via Tracking Device Installed in Vehicles

The Washington State Transportation Commission has voted to propose a pay-by-mile system, referred to as a "Road Usage Charge," to fund road projects. Under the recommendation, drivers would pay 2.5 cents per mile driven on publicly-funded roads.

Read full story
209 comments

Biden Claims Unemployment is at a Record Low, and He's Helped Create the Most Jobs in American History

On Sunday, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to praise his administration's "accomplishments," saying, "With unemployment at a record low and the two strongest years of job creation in our history, I know America's best days are ahead."

Read full story
537 comments
Seattle, WA

Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 Cents

Seattle's beloved burger spot known for its succulent burgers, hand-cut fries, and rich, classic shakes, has been a favorite for over 67 years. To commemorate its 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive-In will be offering a special deal for its customers.

Read full story
2 comments

Manicure UV Lamps Linked to DNA Damage, Cell Mutations, and Increased Risk of Deadliest Skin Cancer, Scientists Find

Gel polish manicures have quickly become a popular choice in beauty salons worldwide since their introduction in 2010. This is due to their superior durability, long-lasting shine, and fast-drying properties, which make the application process more efficient compared to traditional nail polish.

Read full story
101 comments

Russia, Ukraine's Birthrates Below Replacement Levels as Russia May Mobilize 500K Soldiers, Population to Fall by 20%

Russia could be nearing the “maximum militarization rate.”. According to Ella Libanova, a Ukrainian Academy of Sciences academician and the director of the Ptukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies, a significant decline in birth rates is predicted for Ukraine in 2023.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy