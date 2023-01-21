'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

Photo by Evgeny Tchebotarev on Unsplash

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars."

"There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.

This vision reflects the goals of many global leaders who call this change the "new world of transportation."

Prominent leaders argue that communal sharing, rather than individual car ownership, can significantly reduce the negative impact on the environment. This would mean that even supposedly eco-friendly electric cars would not be privately owned.

Visualize a society where personal possessions are eliminated, and resources are shared among all members of the community without anyone owning anything of their own. But the U.S. federal government owns 645,047 motor vehicles and hundreds of private jets.

This news comes as the global semiconductor industry is likely to face ongoing disruptions and corresponding supply chain shortages in the automotive sector throughout 2023, as per a recent Financial Times report.

AutoForecast Solutions analysts predict that the chip shortage will lead to a reduction of around 3 million vehicles being manufactured in 2023.

There is speculation that the lack of availability of crucial automotive components required for vehicle production may be a calculated strategy to prevent individuals from purchasing new cars.

Some individuals have expressed concern about this development, arguing that relying on others for transportation can be risky as there is a chance that if they step out of line, they may be denied access to transportation.

Despite the progress made in the electric vehicle industry, many environmentalists remain dissatisfied with efforts to curb emissions. However, is eliminating personal vehicles entirely the solution? This raises questions about the true motivations behind such a drastic measure.