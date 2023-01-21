Al Gore Blames Climate Change for the Death of Democracy, Predicts 1 Billion Climate Refugees in this Century

Photo byReuters/Denis Balibouse

On Wednesday, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore addressed a gathering of global leaders in Switzerland, warning them about the impending dangers of "rain bombs" and "boiling" oceans resulting from climate change.

The ex-vice president stated that human activities were treating the Earth's atmosphere as an "open-air sewer" for greenhouse gases.

To emphasize the gravity of the situation, he likened it to a catastrophic event like a nuclear holocaust, claiming that we are releasing 162 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere every day, which is equivalent to the heat generated by 600,000 atomic bombs exploding daily. This does not appear to be factual, as data shows we emit 50 tons of greenhouse gases per year.

“That’s what’s boiling the oceans, creating these atmospheric rivers, and the rain bombs, and sucking the moisture out of the land, and creating the droughts, and melting the ice, and raising the sea level, and causing these waves of climate refugees!” Gore argued.

He delved into the potential impact of global warming on the displacement of people, saying that it is predicted that up to one billion individuals may be forced to flee due to the consequences of climate change in this century.

Gore attributed this increase in refugees to the exacerbation of authoritarian regimes, positing that liberal democracies are being threatened by those who aim to manipulate the migration of refugees for their own political gain.

"Look at the xenophobia and political authoritarian trends that have come from just a few million refugees,” he exclaimed. "What about a billion?! We would lose our capacity for self-governance in this world! We have to act!”

Some people have criticized international leaders for their climate hysteria, claiming that the climate is being used as a scapegoat to push through an unpopular agenda. They question the validity of the idea that a changing climate is the cause of society's diminishing freedom and increasing economic, social, and political issues.

Recently, Steve Milloy claimed in a viral tweet that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) climate data shows a global cooling trend over the past eight years.

According to Milloy, despite the release of 450 billion tons of emissions since 2015, there has been no observable global warming.

