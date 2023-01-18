Advanced ECG App Gets FDA Approval as Stroke, Heart Attack Incidents Rise Among Young Adults

Photo by Andrew Tanglao on Unsplash

According to new research funded by the Medical Research Foundation, there has been a significant rise in the number of young adults experiencing a stroke.

The study, which analyzed data from over 94,000 individuals in Oxfordshire, highlights the devastating impact of this condition on a growing population.

The Global Stroke Factsheet released in 2022 reports that the likelihood of experiencing a stroke during one's lifetime has risen by 50% in the last 17 years, with an estimated 1 in 4 individuals projected to have a stroke at some point in their life.

Additionally, the incidence of fatal heart attacks among adults ages 25-44 exceeded predictions by 29.9%. Deaths from heart attacks among adults ages 45-64 increased by 19.6%, while those ages 65 and older saw a 13.7% rise in heart attack fatalities.

Fortunately, recent advancements in technology have the potential to more accurately predict the likelihood of a stroke or heart attack.

This week, Garmin received approval from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for an electrocardiogram (ECG) app, which will allow the company to sell devices equipped with this feature in the United States.

Garmin has been working on ECG technology for some time now. The test is used to evaluate the rhythm and electrical activity of the heart and is often used to detect potential heart problems such as arrhythmias, coronary heart disease, heart attacks, and cardiomyopathy.

Unlike blood flow sensors, ECG sensors detect signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition that can lead to strokes and heart issues. These sensors can alert users if they pick up indicators of AFib.

Garmin's website documents that the latest watches have the ability to detect unusual heart rate increases after exercise.

The watches will send an alert if the user remains inactive for 10 minutes or more and their heart rate remains above the designated threshold.