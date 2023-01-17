2023 Job Outlook: College Students Should Consider These Recession-Resistant Careers Outside of Tech

Eden Reports

In today's uncertain economic climate, it's important to consider career paths that are more likely to withstand recessionary conditions. Here are 12 jobs that are considered to be relatively recession-proof:

1. Public Safety Officer - with an average salary of $50,000 per year, these workers ensure the general welfare of the public, such as police officers and firefighters, and are unlikely to be eliminated by city, state, or federal governments.

2. Teacher - with an average salary of $27,500 per year, teachers in both public and private schools are in constant demand as all children must attend school.

3. Accountant - with an average salary of $60,700 per year, accounting professionals are needed to help companies and individuals file their yearly tax returns and prepare their financial statements.

4. Registered Nurse - with an average salary of $93,500 per year, nurses are in constant demand as healthcare is a basic human need.

5. Plumber - with an average salary of $56,300 per year, plumbers and other tradespeople are generally safe from recessionary layoffs as the need for their services does not diminish.

6. Grocery Store Manager - with an average salary of $71,300 per year, grocery store managers and employees typically fare well during a recession as consumers tend to cut spending on non-essentials and cook at home more.

7. Psychologist - with an average salary of $96,900 per year, psychologists are in demand during a recession as mental health can be adversely impacted by job loss or financial stress.

8. Lawyer - with an average salary of $99,500 per year, lawyers in certain practices such as bankruptcy, criminal, and personal injury law are less likely to see a dip in demand for their services.

9. Substance Abuse Counselor - with an average salary of $51,700 per year, substance abuse counselors assist patients in overcoming addictions to alcohol or drugs, which can be more prevalent during challenging periods like a recession.

10. Utility Worker - with an average salary of $60,600 per year, utility workers are needed to keep the lights on, the gas pumping, and the water flowing, and are unlikely to lose their jobs in a recession.

11. Train Conductor - with an average salary of $50,900 per year, transportation workers, including train conductors, truck drivers, and couriers, are key players in the supply chain and are unlikely to lose their jobs in a recession.

12. Information Technology Consultant - with an average salary of $87,300 per year, IT consultants are in high demand as businesses and individuals rely on computers and the internet for their day-to-day operations.

As the job market is constantly changing, it's important to be aware of the jobs that are considered to be relatively recession-proof, such as those in the public safety, healthcare, trade, and information technology sectors. By securing a long-lasting, recession-proof job, college students can have peace of mind knowing that they are more likely to maintain their employment during times of economic uncertainty. Therefore, college students should conduct thorough research and make informed decisions when choosing career paths that align with their interests and abilities.

