Noma, Named the World's Best Restaurant, Announces Closing and Transformation into 'Giant Lab'

Photo by Nick Karvounis on Unsplash

The esteemed restaurant, Noma, will no longer serve diners after next year.

Since it opened twenty years ago, the Copenhagen establishment has garnered international acclaim, particularly for its contributions to the development of New Nordic Cuisine. In fact, Noma was named the World's Best Restaurant by the World's 50 Best Restaurants list a record five times, with the most recent accolade being awarded in 2021.

René Redzepi's three-Michelin-star restaurant, known for using locally foraged ingredients in dishes like reindeer brain custard and quince and fermented rice ice cream, will be closing its doors during the final days of 2024.

However, the following year it will be transformed into a "giant lab" called Noma 3.0. This pioneering test kitchen will be dedicated to exploring food innovation and creating new flavors, with the goal of sharing its efforts with a wider audience. According to a statement on the restaurant's website, Noma 3.0 will be a place for "the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors."

"Our goal is to create a lasting organization dedicated to groundbreaking work in food, but also to redefine the foundation for a restaurant team, a place where you can learn, you can take risks, and you can grow!" the restaurant added.

Over the past two years, Noma 3.0 has been in the planning stage, a time during which many in the culinary industry have faced challenges.

As the recipient of the World's Best Restaurant award in 2021, chef Redzepi remarked, "If this crisis has taught us anything, it's how fragile our dreams can be and how incredibly grueling and difficult this industry can be."

Despite these obstacles, the team at Noma has continued to dream and plan for the future, with Redzepi stating, "We've spent the last year and a half dreaming of something. We're going to go build it now."