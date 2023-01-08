ChatGPT-4: The Revolutionary AI That's 500x More Advanced Than Its Predecessor

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

GPT-3, which was first introduced in May 2020 and entered beta testing in July of the same year, was a significant step in the advancement of artificial intelligence and its abilities. It has spurred a wide range of projects and start-ups over the past 2.5 years.

As 2023 has come upon us, there is speculation that GPT-4 will be released soon, with rumors suggesting it will be a major breakthrough.

GPT-4, the next iteration in the GPT series, is expected to be a highly advanced language model that will outperform GPT-3 in terms of performance and functionality. It will have a strong emphasis on aligning with human values and responding accurately to commands.

While there have been rumors that GPT-4 will be a 100 trillion parameter model solely focused on code generation, these reports are unconfirmed. In fact, very little is known about the model's architecture, size, dataset, or launch date, as OpenAI has not yet released any official information.

Despite these unknowns, it is likely that GPT-4 will be used for a wide range of language applications, including code generation, text summarization, language translation, classification, chatbot creation, and grammar correction. It is also expected to be more secure, unbiased, accurate, and aligned than its predecessor, as well as being more cost-effective and robust.

In addition to these capabilities, one of the main differences between GPT-4 and its predecessor is the inclusion of customer service and education features. These enhancements indicate that GPT-4 will be a highly refined version of GPT-3, specifically optimized for commercial use in 2023.