2023 Mass Layoffs: How Long Will the Recession Last?

Eden Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpeEF_0k590Pyx00
Photo byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash

It seems that the 1970s are making a comeback in the United States, with mass layoffs, a lack of jobs, stagflation, and a slew of bankruptcies indicating a potential repeat of the Great Depression. Many businesses have managed to survive until now by taking out loans, but with money getting increasingly expensive, commercial loans are becoming too costly for many companies to afford. This is making it difficult for businesses to grow and thrive.

For a long time, the Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the interest rates low, making it easier for people to take out loans. This led to a surge in loan activity. However, eventually, too much money was circulating in the economy, causing inflation to skyrocket. As soon as the Fed raised rates, the U.S. quickly entered into a recession.

This is just part of the economic cycle - the boom and bust. It is caused by the actions of the Fed and can only be resolved when the government stops draining the economy of its resources and allows it to return to normal, allowing for capital to build up again. Until then, the economic downturn is likely to continue.

Allianz Trade predicts a significant increase in business bankruptcies in the United States in 2023, with a forecast of a 38% increase due to the tightening of monetary and financial conditions.

According to historical data and given the magnitude of the bubble, the current recession has the potential to last four to seven years.

Bed Bath & Beyond Bankruptcy

Home goods giant Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that it is running out of money and may need to file for bankruptcy protection due to declining sales and fewer shoppers in its stores, according to NPR.

The news has had a significant impact on the company's stock price, which dropped more than 20% as soon as markets opened.

The company expects to report a 33% decline in sales compared to last year for the quarter ending after Black Friday, with losses expected to increase by almost 40% to $385.8 million.

Regal Parent Company Bankruptcy

Additionally, Cineworld Group Plc, the world's second-largest cinema chain, has announced plans to close many more theaters following the shuttering of 23 sites since filing for bankruptcy last year.

According to a legal adviser in a restructuring hearing on Wednesday, these cuts represent about 5% of the company's theater count in August. Cineworld currently has 478 sites remaining.

Mass Layoffs

Amid these bankruptcies, layoffs have skyrocketed to record highs.

In 2022, over 91,000 tech workers lost their jobs. In the first week of 2023, Amazon and Salesforce announced layoffs of 18,000 and 7,000 workers, respectively. This is 25,000 in the first week of 2023 alone, indicating that the layoffs may be accelerating.

Meta eliminated 11,000 jobs, accounting for roughly 13% of its workforce, and will extend its hiring-freeze policy through the first quarter of 2023.

Vimeo is also planning to reduce its global full-time workforce by 11%, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Goldman Sachs revealed that it would lay off 8% of its workforce.

Many other companies have also announced hiring freezes and major layoffs.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# economy# layoffs# jobs# inflation# money

Comments / 1

Published by

Eden Reports is a Seattle-based news reporter with a focus on a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, and the economy.

Seattle, WA
3K followers

More from Eden Reports

Kevin McCarthy: Most Unpopular First-Time Speaker in 30 Years, Favorability Ratings Lower Than Pelosi's

According to a recent report, many Republican lawmakers are hesitant to support McCarthy as the new Speaker of the House due to his perceived unreliability as a conservative. In addition, McCarthy's lack of commitment to impeaching President Biden and Vice President Harris has caused Republicans to hesitate in supporting him.

Read full story
261 comments

Prepare for More Inflation: Biden's New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan to Cost $1 Trillion

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal aid borrowers is expected to cost approximately $400 billion over the next 30 years. This cost will be added to the country's deficit.

Read full story
45 comments

Noma, Named the World's Best Restaurant, Announces Closing and Transformation into 'Giant Lab'

The esteemed restaurant, Noma, will no longer serve diners after next year. Since it opened twenty years ago, the Copenhagen establishment has garnered international acclaim, particularly for its contributions to the development of New Nordic Cuisine. In fact, Noma was named the World's Best Restaurant by the World's 50 Best Restaurants list a record five times, with the most recent accolade being awarded in 2021.

Read full story

EU Carbon Tax Rate Doubles, Affecting Residents

According to recent reports, European Union inhabitants will now be paying, directly or indirectly, approximately $500 per year in carbon taxes, which reached a rate of over €85 per metric ton of carbon emissions, doubling from 2020’s rate. This number is based on total EU carbon emissions of 2.73B metric tons in 2021 and the EU’s population of 446 million.

Read full story
2 comments

Say Goodbye to Easy Travel Perks - Airlines Tighten Rules for Earning Elite Status, Lounge Access

There has been an increase in travelers who are willing to pay higher prices for tickets and use rewards credit cards in order to have access to premium cabins and airport lounges, according to CNBC.

Read full story

Global Study: 90% of Population at Risk of Extreme Heat, Drought

A new study from Oxford's School of Geography warns that the majority of the global population, over 90%, is at risk of experiencing the devastating impacts of extreme heat and drought. These conditions have the potential to undermine the natural world's ability to absorb CO2 emissions. The compound impacts of these environmental challenges pose a significant threat to communities around the world.

Read full story
7 comments

First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.

Read full story
1 comments

ChatGPT-4: The Revolutionary AI That's 500x More Advanced Than Its Predecessor

GPT-3, which was first introduced in May 2020 and entered beta testing in July of the same year, was a significant step in the advancement of artificial intelligence and its abilities. It has spurred a wide range of projects and start-ups over the past 2.5 years.

Read full story
2 comments
Bainbridge Island, WA

Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable Cups

As of January 1, 2023, the city of Bainbridge Island has implemented a series of regulations aimed at reducing the use of single-use plastic items and disposable cups at businesses, according to the Kitsap Sun.

Read full story

52% of U.S. Schools Lack Mental Health Assessments Despite $700 Billion in Funding

Approximately just 52% of public schools in the United States conduct assessments to identify mental health disorders in students, according to a study by Washington State University researchers.

Read full story

Retail Apocalypse or Opportunity? Macy's and Morphe Close Stores to Focus on Online Sales

Morphe has announced the closure of all of its physical stores in the United States, according to Bloomberg. The decision comes after rumors circulated on TikTok that the makeup brand was closing stores and leaving employees without notice or severance pay.

Read full story

Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs

As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.

Read full story
122 comments

Four Fraudsters Stole $32 Million in Federal Relief Funds to Buy Luxury Cars

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky, has released his annual "Festivus" report, which highlights unusual or questionable expenditures made by the U.S. government. In 2022, the report revealed that the government spent over $4.55 trillion on relief aid, with more than $100 billion of those funds being used for frivolous expenses.

Read full story
8 comments

Feds Spend $119K on Researching if Thanos Can Snap His Fingers Wearing Infinity Gauntlet

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky, released his annual "Festivus" report highlighting unusual or questionable expenditures by the U.S. government in 2022. The report revealed that the federal government funded a study to investigate whether the Marvel supervillain "Thanos" could snap his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet in the film Avengers: Infinity War.

Read full story
58 comments

USA 2023: No Jobs, But Hey, At Least the House Can't Pass More Bad Laws

The U.S. House of Representatives is in crisis. After multiple failed attempts to elect Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, the government has ground to a halt. This might sound like a disaster, but it's actually the best thing that's happened to the American people in a while. You see, the U.S. government has a long history of passing terrible legislation that makes life worse for ordinary citizens. From the Patriot Act to the war in Iraq, our elected officials have consistently shown that they're more interested in serving special interests than the people they're supposed to represent.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Arming Ukraine to the Teeth: Is it a Good Idea?

The Afghanistan war lasted for 20 years and cost the United States $2.3 trillion. Many military analysts believe that the U.S. only gives Ukraine just enough weapons and resources for the war to continue but not enough to end it quickly.

Read full story
9 comments

Political Polarization on the Rise in U.S. as Criticism Fuels Echo Chambers

Over 50% of young people are single, according to the Washington Post. Dale Carnegie's #1 principle advises against criticizing, condemning, or complaining because these actions are unlikely to cause the individual being criticized to change his ways. Instead, it will cause resentment and hostility.

Read full story

Opinion: America Under Attack - First Food Plants, Now the Power Grid

Several months ago, attacks on and destructions of U.S. food plants skyrocketed to record highs. The unusual, targeted incidents started in August 2019 when a fire broke out at a Tyson Foods beef factory in Kansas, resulting in the evacuation of 3,800 workers and disrupting 6% of the United States' beef supply.

Read full story
1 comments

"Waste of Money": U.S. Presidential Campaign Spending Exceeds Cost of Internet Coverage for Entire World

The cost of running a successful presidential campaign in the United States is astronomical, with some estimates putting the price tag at over $1 billion for the most expensive campaigns.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy