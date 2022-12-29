EU Residents Will Now Pay Over $500 Annually in Carbon Taxes

Photo by PETER DAZELEY / GETTY IMAGES

According to recent reports, European Union inhabitants will now be paying, directly or indirectly, approximately $500 per year in carbon taxes, which reached a rate of over €85 per metric ton of carbon emissions, doubling from 2020’s rate. This number is based on total EU carbon emissions of 2.73B metric tons in 2021 and the EU’s population of 446 million.

The CO2 tax was implemented as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It is levied on businesses and individuals who emit carbon dioxide through the burning of fossil fuels. The tax will apply to a wide range of activities, including the use of electricity, heating, and transportation.

In addition, the EU has recently enacted the world’s first significant carbon border tax, according to CNN. It is designed to ensure that EU companies are not disadvantaged in global markets due to stronger environmental regulations in the EU. The tax will add a cost to imports of goods and services into the EU based on the carbon emissions associated with their production, potentially raising prices for consumers who buy imported goods. U.S. businesses will that export products to the EU are expected to be affected by this new tariff.

The carbon tax can increase the operating costs of EU businesses, which could make it more difficult for them to compete with companies in countries that have weaker environmental regulations.

Ultimately, the carbon tax will likely have a significant impact on the way that individuals and businesses in the EU consume energy. It remains to be seen how effective the tax will be in reducing carbon emissions within the EU and what impact it will have on the economy.