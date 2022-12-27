Google Employees Finally Start Working as Fear of Low Performance Ratings Looms

Tech workers fighting Photo by Eden A.

In a groundbreaking move, Google has announced that it will be putting more of its employees at risk for low-performance ratings next year, according to CNBC.

According to a company-wide memo, Google executives have determined that the best way to boost productivity and achieve greater success is to create a cutthroat work environment where employees are constantly competing against one another for survival.

"We believe that by putting more of our employees at risk for low-performance ratings, we can create an atmosphere of fear and desperation that will drive them to work harder and achieve even greater success," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai with a sinister grin.

Many Google employees were shocked by the announcement, with some expressing concern that the increased pressure to perform could lead to even more stress and burnout. Others, however, were excited at the prospect of being able to claw their way to the top by stepping on the bodies of their fallen colleagues.

"I'm going to work even harder to make sure I'm the last one standing," said one ambitious Google employee. "I'll do whatever it takes to avoid a low-performance rating."

Despite the widespread panic and outrage among its employees, Google remains confident that its new approach will lead to increased productivity and success for the company.

"We know that our employees are some of the best and brightest in the industry," said Pichai. "By putting more of them at risk for low-performance ratings, we're sure we'll see even greater results from them.

In related news, Google has also announced that it will be installing surveillance cameras in all of its employee bathrooms to ensure that no one is slacking off while on the toilet.