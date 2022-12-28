Prepare for More Inflation: U.S. Congress Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill

Eden Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfZQP_0juQC5so00
MoneyPhoto byEden A.

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill with a vote of 225-201. The bill had previously been approved by the Senate and is now headed to President Biden's desk for his signature.

The passage of this spending bill is controversial, as it comes at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high. Approximately 40% of Americans report that they are having a more difficult time paying their bills than they did last year. More than a third of working families are unable to afford basic necessities. Inflation occurs when there is too much money in circulation, leading to a decrease in the value of the dollar. When the value of the dollar decreases, it becomes more challenging for people to afford goods and services, as prices tend to rise but incomes are not catching up.

If you are an American who is struggling to make ends meet, the recent spending bill passed by the House and Senate may feel like another blow. The $1.7 trillion spending bill will add even more money to the economy, potentially exacerbating the problem of inflation. This could be especially problematic for those who are already experiencing financial hardships, as they will be able to afford even less as the value of the dollar continues to decline.

On Tuesday, President Biden stated that he believes that prices will return to normal by the end of next year. However, this goal may be more difficult to achieve if Congress continues to pass large spending bills that inject more currency into the economy.

It is important for individuals to be aware of the potential impacts of inflation and to plan accordingly. Therefore, it may be wise to stock up on things you might need in the future because products may become more expensive.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# inflation# economy# money# income# prices

Comments / 178

Published by

Eden Reports is a Seattle-based news reporter with a focus on a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, and the economy.

Seattle, WA
498 followers

More from Eden Reports

Seattle, WA

After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time Highs

According to city figures, the number of homicides in Seattle increased slightly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, Axios reports. During this time, Seattle reported 25 homicides, up from 22 in the first half of 2021. In addition, the city saw increases in the number of robberies, rapes, and aggravated assaults compared to the first six months of 2021.

Read full story
42 comments

New COVID-19 Variant Surging in China Prompts Countries to Tighten Travel Measures

As a response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the lack of transparent reporting from China, the Biden administration has announced new measures for travelers arriving from the country, according to CNN.

Read full story

"Too Much Information": WHO Calls for Stronger Efforts to Censor Misinformation, Warns of Infodemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently issued an Infodemic Management News Flash, warning of the dangers of an infodemic of "too much information, including false or misleading information, in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak." The WHO states that this infodemic can lead to increased distrust of health authorities and hinder efforts to control the spread of disease.

Read full story
152 comments

Meet Uncle "Antivax" and Auntie "Conspiracy": WHO's Newest Effort to Combat Disinformation

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently launched two new online games that aim to educate players about how to deal with skeptics of the current public health policy. The Cranky Uncle game and The Good Talk game are now available, offering a multiplayer experience that allows players to engage with Uncle "Antivax" and Auntie "Conspiracy" during holiday dinners.

Read full story

Over 20 Russian Oligarchs and Businessmen Die Under Unexplained Circumstances

Photo byRussian Presidential Press Office, Sputnik Pool Photo Via AP. Pavel Antov, a Russian sausage tycoon and lawmaker, was found dead after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in India during a birthday trip, according to The Washington Post. His death is the latest in a series of over twenty mysterious deaths of powerful Russian billionaires this year.

Read full story
32 comments

U.S. Birthrate Is Now Lower Than China's. Population Collapse Is Coming

The United States has seen a significant drop in its birthrate in recent years. According to data from the CDC, the birth rate in the U.S. fell by 20% from 2007 to 2022, reaching a record low of 1.64 births per woman.

Read full story
84 comments

EU Residents Will Now Pay Over $500 Annually in Carbon Taxes

According to recent reports, European Union inhabitants will now be paying, directly or indirectly, approximately $500 per year in carbon taxes, which reached a rate of over €85 per metric ton of carbon emissions, doubling from 2020’s rate. This number is based on total EU carbon emissions of 2.73B metric tons in 2021 and the EU’s population of 446 million.

Read full story
Washington State

U.S. Home Prices Are Falling. Is Now the Right Time to Buy?

Beautiful housePhoto byEden A. As U.S. house prices fall, should you consider purchasing a home now or wait for further price declines? In Washington State, the median house price has dropped 12.7% from its peak in April 2022. This may make it seem like a good time to buy, but it may be wise to wait until home prices stabilize and reach their expected level for the current mortgage interest rate. There tends to be some lag in the decrease of home prices as it takes a while for the market to adjust and find the new true market price.

Read full story

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?

Read full story
435 comments

Google Employees Finally Start Working as Fear of Low Performance Ratings Looms

Tech workers fightingPhoto byEden A. In a groundbreaking move, Google has announced that it will be putting more of its employees at risk for low-performance ratings next year, according to CNBC.

Read full story
1 comments

Global Warming Strikes Again: U.S. Hit By 'Once-in-a-Generation' Winter Storm

Winter stormPhoto byEden A. A massive, once-in-a-generation winter ice storm has hit the United States coast to coast, affecting an estimated 200 million Americans. The storm has brought extreme cold and ice to the region, causing widespread power outages, transportation disruptions, and other significant impacts.

Read full story
513 comments

Dangerous Products Alert: Consumers Urged to Exercise Caution During Holiday Shopping Season

Candles and soap in a basketPhoto byEden A. The holiday season is a time of celebration and gift-giving, and many people are looking for the perfect present for their loved ones. However, it's important to be mindful of the products we purchase, especially when it comes to personal care items.

Read full story

Divorce Rates Hit a Record High. Here's the Key to a Union That Lasts a Lifetime

The search for a life partner is a journey that many of us embark on at some point in our lives. But as we navigate the ups and downs of relationships, it's important to remember that ideally, our first relationship should be our only one for life. If your first relationship fails, so might all the next ones with high probability.

Read full story
3 comments

Space Habitats vs. Mars Colonies: The Case for Building Our Future in Orbit

Futuristic space habitatPhoto byEden A. Elon Musk has long been vocal about his ambition to colonize Mars and establish a human settlement on the Red Planet. He recently said that he is “highly confident” that SpaceX will put people on Mars by 2026. While the idea of establishing a human presence on another planet is certainly an exciting one, there are several compelling reasons why it would be more practical and beneficial to build large, advanced space stations that will act as space habitats in Earth's orbit and, in the future, in heliocentric orbit instead.

Read full story
4 comments

On-Screen Cannibalism Trends as U.S. Food Prices Hit Record Highs

A shopper at a supermarketPhoto byNicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images. There has been a recent trend in Hollywood pumping out a multitude of movies and TV shows centered on the theme of cannibalism. Currently playing in theaters is Bones and All, a cannibalistic romance starring Timothée Chalamet, and Netflix's new hit Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which broke streaming records, has garnered widespread attention. Breakout horror films such as The Menu, Fresh, and Raw all revolve around cannibalism, and Showtime's survivalist thriller series Yellowjackets has been renewed for a third season. This proliferation of sensationalized cannibalistic media prompts the question of whether viewers should be concerned. Is this trend a coincidence, or does it serve as a warning of hard times ahead for the U.S. food supply?

Read full story
24 comments

Amid Inflation, Fast Fashion Brands Are Keeping Costs Low by Using Hazardous Fabrics

Toxic clothesPhoto byEden A. The cost of clothing in the United States has risen by 5.6% over the past year, according to Fast Company, while Retail Wire reports that 15% of executives plan to increase clothing prices by more than 10% in 2022. As a result, many retail businesses have had to choose between using cheaper, lower-quality fabrics or raising prices.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy