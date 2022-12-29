Divorce Rates Hit a Record High. Here's the Key to a Union That Lasts a Lifetime

Eden Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvPx2_0jtJ2ZiO00
FlowersPhoto byEden A.

The search for a life partner is a journey that many of us embark on at some point in our lives. But as we navigate the ups and downs of relationships, it's important to remember that ideally, our first relationship should be our only one for life. If your first relationship fails, so might all the next ones with high probability.

It is a commonly held belief among young people that one must be in love with their partner in order to marry. This way of thinking is often the result of media consumption, such as Disney stories about a knight in shining armor rescuing a princess or romance novels about a young woman finding her one true love. When individuals who have been exposed to these unrealistic notions of love at first sight and noble princes enter the real world to find a partner, they are often met with disappointment because their relationships do not measure up to their expectations. Young people must understand that marriage is not a magical fairytale adventure with endless happiness, sunshine, and roses. While the initial excitement of a new relationship may seem like a fairy tale, once the honeymoon phase ends and the relationship becomes more stable, rose-colored glasses come off, and the relationship may be viewed differently. It is important to remember that marriage is a partnership between a man and a woman coming together to create a family. Whether the man and woman love each other is not the most important factor; what is essential is that they have good genetics, complement each other well, and are able to form an efficient partnership to raise a family in order to ensure the continuation of their bloodline.

Many modern people are slaves to their emotions and desires, ruled by their primal brains. It has become commonplace for men and women to refuse to settle down in order to prioritize their education, personal growth, casual relationships, travel, partying, and other leisure activities over starting a family. These individuals, who waste their youth on "having fun" and pursuing meaningless careers while calling themselves "liberated," eventually look around in their late 20s or early 30s and realize that their fertility has greatly decreased and they have little time left to start a family. By this point, all of the "good" men are already taken, leaving these women to compete for sub-par candidates. This can lead to frustration and disappointment. However, even if a woman is lucky enough to find a husband at an older age, divorce rate numbers show that there is a high chance of failure. In this panicked state, they often struggle to find a suitable partner, and even if they do, the partner is often not a good match. Many of these individuals, who may have had multiple failed relationships in the past, are not likely to end up in a stable marriage. As a result, many of these people end up single forever. However, if they had started a family early while the dating pool was still promising and had many children, the likelihood of such an outcome would have been greatly reduced. This is because most married couples who have many children together have a much harder time divorcing due to the challenges that come with splitting up a large, established family.

One significant contributor to the destruction of the American nuclear family is the lack of judgment from others in society. In the past, divorce was seen as a rare and scandalous occurrence. In the 19th century, divorce was viewed as taboo, and even if couples did separate, they rarely pursued a legal divorce. However, since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, divorce has been normalized in the public eye. Celebrities, who often serve as cultural role models for others, have a 67% higher divorce rate than average couples. Even among regular couples, divorce rates are high. According to The Knot, the average age of marriage in the U.S. is 34, and over 50% of marriages end in divorce. It is imperative that people find their moral compass and recognize that these statistics are disgraceful.

Modern culture has made it all too common for people to switch partners frequently, often with the belief that someone better will always be around the corner. But the truth is, this approach can lead to a lack of emotional investment and a lack of respect for the people we are with. When we're constantly looking for the next best thing, we risk missing out on the opportunity to build a deep and meaningful connection with someone.

And when we do find ourselves in multiple failed relationships, the trauma can be devastating. Each failed relationship leaves us with a little piece of our heart broken, and the wounds may never fully heal. This can make it difficult to trust and commit to someone in the future, ultimately leading to a cycle of failed relationships.

But it's not just the emotional toll that can be damaging – there is also the physical aspect to consider. Many people do not realize that they are given a biological time clock when it comes to starting a family. If we wait too long to begin this journey, we may find ourselves struggling to conceive and start a family. And the older we get, the more challenging it can be to have a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

So, when should we start looking for a serious partner to settle down with? The answer is simple – we should start building toward our future from an early age. Men and women should be actively looking for a marriage candidate by the time they reach 18 years of age. This is not to say that we should rush into a relationship or marriage without proper consideration, but rather that we should be proactive in trying to start a family rather than dilly-dallying around and letting time simply pass by.

A prime example to consider is India, where 90% of marriages are arranged, and the divorce rate is one of the lowest in the world at just 1%. By comparison, the divorce rate for regular marriages in the U.S. is around 42-53%, but for arranged marriages, it falls significantly to just 4%. While many Americans view arranged marriages with parental involvement as outdated, they show a high likelihood of success. It may be beneficial to follow in India's footsteps and consider an arranged marriage as a viable option in modern times.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship# marriage# women# divorce# family

Comments / 35

Published by

Eden Reports is a Seattle-based news reporter with a focus on a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, and the economy.

Seattle, WA
1817 followers

More from Eden Reports

Inflation is Higher Than Reported: Beef Prices to Rise 15% as Cattle Population Falls

According to the USDA's mid-year cattle report, there has been a 2% decrease in overall cattle inventory. This includes a 2% decrease in beef cattle at 30.4 million and a 1% decrease in milk cows at 9.45 million.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

The End of Feminine Products: New California "Pink Tax" Law Enforces Price Controls, Threatens Harsh Penalties

As of January 1, 2023, a new law in California will forbid companies from charging higher prices for products marketed toward a specific gender, according to Yahoo News. The legislation specifically targets the higher prices often placed on products marketed towards women, commonly referred to as the "Pink Tax."

Read full story

U.S. Test Scores Hit 30-Year Lows: Miseducation, Not Pandemic, to Blame

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (also known as the "Nation's Report Card"), there have been steep declines in math and reading scores among American fourth and eighth graders, according to The New York Times.

Read full story
7 comments

New York is the Latest State to Legalize Human Composting. But is it Safe?

On Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to legalize natural organic reduction, also known as human composting, according to CBS News. This makes New York the sixth state in the United States to allow this method of burial, following in the footsteps of Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California.

Read full story

Russia's Former Top Space Engineer 'Dies Mysteriously' After House Arrest: Fourth Official in Days to Die Unexpectedly

Photo byRussian Presidential Press Office, Sputnik Pool Photo Via AP. Vladimir Nesterov, a 74-year-old Russian official known for his work on the Angara rocket, has died under mysterious circumstances, making him the fourth top Russian official to experience such a fate in the past week, according to the Daily Mail.

Read full story
18 comments
Moscow, ID

Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime

A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington State

Paid Sick Leave, Minimum Pay, and More: New Washington State Law Gives Gig Workers Benefits Without Employment Status

On January 1, 2023, a new law designed to regulate ride-sharing companies, such as Uber and Lyft, will come into effect in Washington state, making it the first state in the nation to pass a law establishing a minimum payment requirement and sick leave benefits for ride-hailing drivers.

Read full story
37 comments

Climate Manipulation: Startup Releases Sulfur Particles Into Atmosphere to Block Sunlight, Could Threaten Food Supply

The U.S. government is actively exploring ways to modify the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily address the impacts of global warming. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study these methods, known as solar geoengineering, according to CNBC.

Read full story
501 comments

The Downfall of Andrew Tate: Tiktok's "Alpha Male" Claimed He'd Be "Arrested or Killed" Before Detainment

Andrew Tate, a controversial media personality, appeared to predict his own arrest in a resurfaced interview in which he stated that he would be "arrested or killed." This prediction came true on December 29th, when Tate, 36, was arrested on human trafficking and rape charges, according to CNN.

Read full story
95 comments
Nassau County, NY

Hershey's Sued for Selling Chocolate With High Levels of Lead and Cadmium

Christopher Lazazzaro, a resident of Nassau County, New York, is taking legal action against Hershey for allegedly selling chocolate bars with high levels of lead and cadmium, according to the Daily Mail.

Read full story

Gut Microbes May Influence Weight Gain Despite Adhering to a Healthy Diet, Study Finds

Why do some people gain weight faster than others with the same diet? Scientists finally have the answer. Scientists from the University of Copenhagen have discovered that the gut microbiome of around 40% of individuals allows them to extract more energy from food, leading to weight gain.

Read full story

Palm Oil, Found in 50% of Consumer Products, Linked to Higher Rates of Mortality, Cancer, and Heart Disease

Palm oil is a common ingredient found in a variety of products, including household goods, food products, and personal care items. It is even found in baby formula as it helps to stabilize milk powder.

Read full story
71 comments
Washington State

Hold Off On Buying: U.S. Home Prices Projected to Fall By 30%

As U.S. house prices fall, should you consider purchasing a home now or wait for further price declines? In Washington State, the median house price has dropped 12.7% from its peak in April 2022. This may make it seem like a good time to buy, but it may be wise to wait until home prices stabilize and reach their expected level for the current mortgage interest rate. There tends to be some lag in the decrease of home prices as it takes a while for the market to adjust and find the new true market price.

Read full story
89 comments
Washington State

Opinion: Washington State's Minimum Wage Hike is a Disaster for its Young Workers

Starting on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for workers aged 16 and older. This increase, which is nearly 9%, will make Washington's minimum wage the highest in the country, even surpassing California's planned increase to $15.50 per hour.

Read full story
67 comments
Seattle, WA

After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time Highs

According to city figures, the number of homicides in Seattle increased slightly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, Axios reports. During this time, Seattle reported 25 homicides, up from 22 in the first half of 2021. In addition, the city saw increases in the number of robberies, rapes, and aggravated assaults compared to the first six months of 2021.

Read full story
132 comments

New COVID-19 Variant Surging in China Prompts Countries to Tighten Travel Measures

As a response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the lack of transparent reporting from China, the Biden administration has announced new measures for travelers arriving from the country, according to CNN.

Read full story
2 comments

"Too Much Information": WHO Calls for Stronger Efforts to Censor Misinformation, Warns of Infodemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently issued an Infodemic Management News Flash, warning of the dangers of an infodemic of "too much information, including false or misleading information, in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak." The WHO states that this infodemic can lead to increased distrust of health authorities and hinder efforts to control the spread of disease.

Read full story
435 comments

Meet Uncle "Antivax" and Auntie "Conspiracy": WHO's Newest Effort to Combat Disinformation

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently launched two new online games that aim to educate players about how to deal with skeptics of the current public health policy. The Cranky Uncle game and The Good Talk game are now available, offering a multiplayer experience that allows players to engage with Uncle "Antivax" and Auntie "Conspiracy" during holiday dinners.

Read full story
1 comments

Over 20 Russian Oligarchs and Businessmen Die Under Unexplained Circumstances

Photo byRussian Presidential Press Office, Sputnik Pool Photo Via AP. Pavel Antov, a Russian sausage tycoon and lawmaker, was found dead after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in India during a birthday trip, according to The Washington Post. His death is the latest in a series of over twenty mysterious deaths of powerful Russian billionaires this year.

Read full story
149 comments

U.S. Birthrate Is Now Lower Than China's. Population Collapse Is Coming

The United States has seen a significant drop in its birthrate in recent years. According to data from the CDC, the birth rate in the U.S. fell by 20% from 2007 to 2022, reaching a record low of 1.64 births per woman.

Read full story
423 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy