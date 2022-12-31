Authorities said a man from Lake Wales was arrested for killing his brother.

Jeremy Marrero was apprehended in Puerto Rico on a first-degree murder warrant by the US Marshals Service and the Puerto Rico Police Department.

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA: Deputies said a 23-year-old man from Lakes Wales was arrested on Wednesday for shooting and murdering his brother on Christmas Eve.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported in a news release that Jeremy Marrero was apprehended in Puerto Rico after the US Marshals Service and the Puerto Rico Police Department served a first-degree murder warrant on him.

The 23-year-old allegedly killed his elder brother Luis Marrero, 35, at his residence in the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park on North Scenic Highway in Lake Wales at 11:30 p.m.

Deputies were called to Luis' house after someone in the neighborhood discovered him dead. According to police, they subsequently discovered Luis laying inside the front door with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said they recovered Jeremy's vehicle during their investigation, which tied him to the murder,leading to his arrest by the police.

"Our investigators did an excellent job compiling the information and evidence necessary to apprehend Marrero." "Grady Judd, Sheriff of Polk County, stated in a statement. "We heartily thank the Puerto Rican Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in bringing Marrero to justice."

Deputies also accused Fernando Mangual, 23, and Tasha Cintron, 30, of lying and deceiving authorities during the investigation before Jeremy's arrest.

The 23-year-old is now being held in Puerto Rico and will be transferred to Polk County, according to the sheriff's office.