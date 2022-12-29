On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".

Authorities were called to the spot when someone nearby reported seeing a corpse in the remote area, according to WOFL.

PALM BAY, Florida: Police said two teenagers were discovered dead on Christmas Day in Palm Bay's "The Compound" neighborhood. The two teenagers, aged 16 and 14, were discovered at about 8:30 p.m., according to WKMG.

When police got in the area, they discovered one of the minors with gunshot wounds, and a short time later, they discovered the second youngster with gunshot wounds during a perimeter search as police looked for evidence, as stated by WMKG.

According to WOFL, "The Compound" is an undeveloped development in southwest Palm Bay."The Compound is well-known for four-wheeling and family outings on four-wheelers. I don't know what the teenagers were doing out here at this time, especially given the weather, Michael Roberts of the Palm Bay Police Department told WOFL.

Authorities were called to the spot when someone nearby reported seeing a corpse in the remote area, according to WOFL."At this moment, every available resource to the Palm Bay Police Department is being used to attempt to figure out any intentions and any person or individuals of interest," Palm Bay Police Lt. Michael Roberts told WKMG.

According to WOFL, Roberts stated that "The Compound" is around 12.2 square miles in size and that it will be "nearly physically impossible" to lock down such a big area. The inquiry into the deaths of the two teenagers is still underway. Anyone with information on the incident can contact Palm Bay Police at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.