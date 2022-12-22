Travelers are trapped across the United States due to a major winter storm.

Delta, American, United, Frontier, Alaska, Southwest, and other airlines waived change costs and allowed passengers to choose other flights.

Travelers are trapped across the United States due to a major winter storm.

NEW YORK: Concerns about disease or inflation aren't deterring Americans from traveling this Christmas season. However, a major winter storm might.

Forecasters expect heavy snow, ice, floods, and strong winds across a wide region of the country from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast from Thursday through Saturday. A wave of Arctic air will then arrive. The Christmas holiday weekend may be the coldest in decades. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is so enormous and all-encompassing that over 190 million people are presently under some kind of winter weather advisory.

Southwest Airlines announced the cancellation of 500 of its 4,000 planned flights for Thursday and Friday. The business stated that it wants to keep both passengers and staff safe. According to FlightAware, a flight tracking website, at least 145 flights into or out of Denver International Airport were canceled Wednesday due to snow, strong winds, and frigid temperatures. On Thursday, at least 219 flights into or out of Denver were scheduled to be canceled.

FlightAware predicted that at least 364 flights will be canceled Thursday at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports. These two airports announced earlier this week that they had 350 pieces of snow removal equipment and 400,000 gallons of pavement de-icing fluid ready for the storm.

Delta, American, United, Frontier, Alaska, Southwest, and other airlines waived change costs and allowed passengers to choose other flights to avoid the poor weather.

Jean-Paul Blancq arrived at Logan Airport in Boston a day early for his Thursday journey home to New Orleans. Blancq had to board a bus to Logan from his summer employment in New Hampshire, and the storm's direction was unknown to him.

"I'm hoping my flight isn't canceled because I'm not sure what I'll do," Blancq remarked. Bianca Thrasher-Starobin, an Atlanta strategist and lobbyist, went to New York for an event on Wednesday morning and expected to leave the same night.

"I'm trying to get away from this weather. "I would have stayed longer, but I really can't risk it," she stated as she rushed through LaGuardia Airport. Bus and train passengers were also expecting cancellations and delays.

Amtrak had halted train service on around 30 lines as of late Wednesday, with some routes remaining down until December 25. Greyhound has suspended bus service on 25 routes from Las Vegas to Denver, Denver to St. Louis, and Chicago to Minneapolis, Memphis, and Nashville for Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather tainted what was supposed to be a bustling travel season. AAA predicted earlier this month that over 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between December 23 and January 2. This is 4% more than the previous year but still falls short of the record 119 million set in 2019.

The majority of people intended to travel by vehicle. According to AAA, around 6% will go by plane. In this case, many passengers found themselves scrambling to change their plans. On Thursday, Joel Lustre had intended to travel from Bloomington, Indiana, to McGregor, Iowa. However, he changed his work schedule and his wife rescheduled an appointment so that they could leave Wednesday and beat the storm.

Due to the exceptionally low temperatures and strong winds, numerous ski slopes in Montana declared shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday. Others reduced their offers. Due to the weather, schools were also closed.

Authorities across the country are concerned about the possibility of power outages and have advised people to take care to safeguard the elderly, homeless, and animals, as well as to postpone travel if possible.

