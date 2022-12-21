Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.

The woman is still alive and being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The investigation by Sarasota County deputies into the apartment shooting finds that one person was hurt and one person died. Photo by Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, FLORIDA: According to the sheriff's office, a 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend before turning the pistol on himself Monday morning in a Sarasota apartment complex.

Deputies said they responded to the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, situated on Sawyer Loop Road, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Neighbors contacted 911 after witnessing a lady escape her apartment after being shot. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, an investigation found that Alan Smith, 75, shot his live-in girlfriend. The woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she is still being treated.

Deputies then evacuated the nearby units, assuming Smith had a gun inside. For several hours, residents were warned to avoid the Sawyer Loop area as the sheriff's office SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Team sought to contact the individual.

According to the sheriff's office, after many failed efforts, the SWAT squad forced entry into the apartment and discovered Smith dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities confirmed nobody else was there.

Smith's official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office. According to the sheriff's office, there was no history of calls to the unit. The shooting is still being investigated.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. In Florida, you may report abuse 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling the Department of Children and Families at 1-800-962-2873.