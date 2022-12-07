Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.

Citrus County deputies responded to a complaint regarding a gunshot at a residence on South Springbreeze Way.

During an altercation, the husband shot and murdered his wife. Photo by Citrus County Sheriff's Office

HOMOSASSA, FLORIDA: A 64-year-old man is suspected of shooting and murdering his wife after an altercation at their Homosassa home on Friday evening.

According to a sheriff's office press release, deputies in Citrus County got a report regarding the shooting at the residence on South Springbreeze Way. When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered Tammy Campbell, 63, with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to the agency. That following day, she was proclaimed dead.

According to detectives, a witness overheard an altercation between Campbell and her husband, Michael Campbell, and that it was customary for the couple to use violent language while arguing in their relationship.

Deputies said they arrested Michael Campbell and charged him with manslaughter around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

"All domestic abuse scenarios are abhorrent and damaging for our community," stated Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast in a statement. "Please get assistance if you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship. There is always the possibility that verbal abuse from either party will escalate the situation violently."

Anyone who suspects domestic violence should contact the sheriff's office at 352-249-2790. Contact the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association at 352-344-8111 to speak with a domestic violence advocate.

If you or someone you know is being abused at home, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. In Florida, you may report abuse 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling the Department of Children and Families at 1-800-962-2873.