Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.

According to officials, the airplane took off from Venice. A search is now underway.

A child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach. Photo by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

VENICE, FLORIDA: Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office discovered the corpse of a kid aboard a tiny plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after taking off from Venice Airport, according to police. The plane, a Piper Cherokee, was discovered by air assets soon after 2 p.m. Sunday about one-third of a mile west offshore and immediately west of the Venice Municipal Airport.

Boaters discovered a deceased woman's corpse floating in the Gulf approximately two and a half miles west of Venice Beach around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the City of Venice. Officials have confirmed that she was on board the plane when it crashed.

Authorities suspect a male pilot or passenger was also present during the disaster, but his body has yet to be discovered among the debris of the jet. According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-28 took off from Venice Municipal Airport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after takeoff.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will examine the disaster, according to the FAA. The NTSB will oversee the inquiry and offer any updates. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the United States Coast Guard, the Sarasota Police Department, the Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the District 12 Medical Examiner's Office are all aiding with the search and crash scene.

The search will continue until roughly 5:35 p.m. Sunday, according to the City of Venice, and will restart when conditions permit.