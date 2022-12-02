A mother from Tarpon Springs died and her kid was injured in a backyard fire pit explosion.

Jeffrey, 11, was able to go home after weeks in the hospital to complete his treatment.

Nicole a mother of five dies in fire pit accident. Photo by Dineen

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA: Following a horrific tragedy that killed a mother and critically injured her 11-year-old son, the Tarpon Springs community has rallied behind a family.

Jeff Foltz stated that his wife, Nicole, had just placed a log on the backyard fire pit and planned to add a little fuel in mid-November. She was attempting to keep her family and closest friend warm by spending time with them. When she attempted to pick up the gas can, it burst on her, sending her to the hospital with 95% body burns, according to Jeff Foltz.

Nicole was pure love embodied in Foltz's eyes.

"You were always bright and lively for everyone, and you were always happy and smiling," he added. "Even on her worst days, she put on her grin to make everyone happy because she could, you know." Nicole died as a result of her injuries at the hospital. Jeffrey, the couple's son, was also severely burnt.

"I was at his bedside 24 hours a day, slept right next to him, and the chair didn't move," Jeff, the father, explained. "I've done everything I can to be strong for him, for her, and the rest of our family."

Jeffrey, 11, was able to go home after weeks in the hospital to complete his treatment. Nicole was a lovely mother and wife, as well as a manager at Tarpon Tavern, where she left a lasting effect on many customers. A GoFundMe page set up for the family has already generated over $23,000.

While receiving aid is difficult for Jeff Foltz, he is appreciative of the community's outpouring of love." I still don't ask for help, even if I should," he said. "But we're battling and trying to remain in the game as much as we can."

Jeff intends to reach out to others about fire pit safety by sharing their family's experience."Think twice about using fuel," he said. "It's not safe, but everyone has done it. Everyone does it, but be cautious since it is a game changer that may pull your entire world apart in the blink of an eye."