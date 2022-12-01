Jalen Kitna, the Gators' backup quarterback, was arrested on child pornography allegations.

The son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna has been banned indefinitely from the team.

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna Photo by Phelan M.

GAINESVILLE, Florida: After being arrested on child pornography allegations, Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna has been suspended from the team. Kitna, 19, was charged with two charges of distributing child exploitation material and three counts of possessing child pornography by Gainesville police on Wednesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided police with a cyber tip that someone using the Discord instant messaging platform had posted two photographs of pornographic content involving a kid from Kitna's account.

When detectives interrogated him, Kitna claimed he recalled sharing the two photographs but thought they were "legal" because he obtained them online, according to police. Kitna claimed he received an email from Discord stating that his account had been deleted due to a breach of the rules of service.

When police secured an order to investigate his electronic devices, they discovered three additional photographs of pornographic material involving a kid, according to police.

Kitna has been suspended indefinitely, according to the Gators.

"We are surprised and saddened to learn about Jalen Kitna's death," the University Athletic Association stated in a statement. "These are incredibly severe accusations, and the University of Florida and the University of Alaska at Anchorage have zero tolerance for such behavior; Jalen has been suspended from the football program indefinitely."

Kitna has played in four games this season, the most recent being Florida's 52-17 victory against Eastern Washington last month, in which he completed 8-of-12 passes for 152 yards and a score. So far this season, he's 10-of-14 for 181 yards and a touchdown. The Washington State redshirt freshman is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.