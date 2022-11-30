A 9-year-old Boy was discovered dead in a Polk County lake.

According to deputies, the child fell from a watercraft into Lake Annie on Saturday.

A 9-year-old child was discovered dead in a Polk County lake. Photo by polk county sheriff's office

DUNDEE, Florida: The corpse of a 9-year-old child who fell from a boat into a Polk County lake over the weekend has been found, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived just after 2:30 p.m. The agency claimed in a news release that they went to Lake Annie on Saturday to seek the boy after he didn't reappear.

According to the sheriff's office, the child and his two brothers were in his father's pontoon boat when he slid over the front and was hit by the boat's propeller. According to deputies, the father ran into the water in search of his kid, while one of the other boys dialed 911.

Around 8:30 a.m., the child's body was discovered. He was found Tuesday in the same place where he fell overboard, toward the center of the lake at a depth of about 17 feet, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Brian Bruchey."It's a tragedy and an unthinkable nightmare for the boy's family; we're employing enormous resources to find him," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said as the search continued.

"We're working in a vast lake with depths of up to 16 feet and low visibility, but we've been out there 24 hours a day and will stay there until we locate him."The sheriff's office marine unit, underwater search and recovery team, aircraft, and drone units have all been participating in the search since the weekend, according to the announcement. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also helped.

According to the sheriff's office, the youngster was not wearing a personal flotation device when he fell into the water and was not obliged by law to wear one.