A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn store

LAKELAND, Florida: A 27-year-old Davenport woman is accused of striking two Polk County deputies with her car as she drove away from a pawn shop in Lakeland on Saturday. According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a complaint regarding Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn on North Combee Road.

When police arrived at the pawn shop, they attempted to talk with Holder, but she immediately hopped into a car and drove away, according to deputies. The 27-year-old allegedly drove directly at the two deputies once she got in the car. The cops shot numerous rounds at Holder to stop the car and protect themselves and those close, but the automobile nevertheless hit them both, according to the sheriff's office.

Holder fled the deputy-involved shooting after attacking the cops, but she was apprehended on Cardinal Street in Kossuthville, roughly two miles away from the pawn store, according to investigators. Despite being hit by the park, none of the two deputies had major injuries, according to law authorities.

"The suspect has a criminal history of fraud and violence," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Fraudulent activities started it all, then she escalated it to violence by attempting to kill two cops with her automobile. Fortunately, she was arrested promptly, and even better, neither of the cops was badly injured."

Holder was discovered unharmed and is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, armed burglary, and resisting arrest with violence. More charges are likely, according to authorities.

According to the news release, the deputies' use of protective action will be decided by an independent inquiry performed by the State Attorney's Office.