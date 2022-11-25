In Charlotte County, a deputy was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

The death of Deputy Christopher Taylor, 23, who was hit by a suspected DUI motorist, has been described as a "terrible loss for the world" by the sheriff of Charlotte County.

The death of Deputy Christopher Taylor, 23, who was hit by a suspected DUI motorist, is "a great loss for the world," according to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FLORIDA: Authorities say a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff's Office officer was hit and killed by a suspected intoxicated motorist Tuesday night.

Cassandra Smith, 30, of Massachusetts, lost control of her Jeep at around 8:45 p.m. and swerved over three lanes of I-75 north, just south of U.S. 17. According to investigators, she drove into the shoulder, striking the cop who was waiting outside his SUV for a traffic stop.

She contacted 911 after the collision and was apprehended by the Florida Highway Patrol, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. She was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

According to the CCSO, good Samaritans and first responders conducted life-saving tactics on Deputy Christopher Taylor of Punta Gorda at the scene of the collision. He was taken to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health, where he died as a result of his injuries.

"Out of his little less than a year of dedication to Charlotte County, Chris represented the CCSO's fundamental values: honesty, professionalism, and trust," stated Sheriff Bill Prummell. "On Saturday, Chris celebrated his 23rd birthday. Losing a deputy is heartbreaking for the agency, but the loss of such a promising and lovely young guy is a huge loss for the globe."

According to an FHP press release, the driver of the vehicle Taylor had pulled over for a traffic check, a 29-year-old Haines City man, was also hit by Smith while standing outside his car and suffered critical injuries in the incident.

His passenger, a 28-year-old guy from an undisclosed city in Florida, was unharmed. According to the agency, the collision is still being investigated.

