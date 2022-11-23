The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.

Young Psychic Scammer on trial. Photo by Gloria Gomez

TAMPA, Florida: In Hillsborough County, a tangled story about a young bride, her wealthy husband, and a psychic took another twist.

Prosecutors have charged self-proclaimed psychic Jaycee Wasso of duping her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her husband, Richard Rappaport. Wasso allegedly persuaded Halfon to draft a series of checks using money from Rappaport's account, then misled Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.

Halfon accepted a plea agreement and served 13 months in jail for the offense in January, but her attorney, Todd Foster, claims she was duped by Wasso. "She was duped into believing that if she didn't contribute all of this money, bad things would happen to her and her family," Foster explained.

Wasso was charged with grand theft and organized crime after tricking Halfon into cashing the forged cheques. As she prepares for her trial, it has been shown in court that Rappaport's son, Brian, is acquainted with one of the men just caught in the sophisticated scheme.

Glenn Lansky, Wasso's attorney, reacted angrily to the last-minute revelation, stating, "I genuinely think I've been sandbagged in this case." Lansky claims Wasso is taking the blame for the actual criminals, her ex-in-laws. Wasso's ex-husband Joey Evans and his father, John Evans, were recently indicted by a grand jury, as was check cashing entrepreneur Joseph Lopresti in New Jersey.

This week in court, it was discovered that Brian Rappaport is well-known to Lopresti. The defense believes it is suspicious and not a coincidence, while prosecutors believe there is nothing there. "My relationship with Mr. Lopresti is completely coincidental since we have attended several of the same social events. I've cooperated completely with the police and have been notified that I am not a person of interest in this investigation. I am hopeful that justice will be done for my father." Brian Rappaport stated

Back in court, the judge postponed the trial to give the defense more time to investigate this fresh squabble. The trial date was set for late February.