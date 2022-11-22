Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.

The dismissal was justified by prosecutors using Tampa resident Tony Patterson's sentence in a separate criminal case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeLtY_0jJSkBfM00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in Fort Lauderdale when he revealed that the state's new Office of Election CrimesPhoto byGetty Images

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA: Statewide prosecutors have dismissed charges against one of the 20 persons suspected of voting illegally in 2020 by Gov. Ron DeSantis.Prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday that they were dismissing charges against Tampa resident Tony Patterson, 44, due to "information obtained" from the Hillsborough County elections supervisor and because he was previously sentenced to jail in another case.

The ruling saves state officials from having a second voter fraud lawsuit dismissed by a court in as many months. Patterson was one of the 20 people suspected of voting illegally by DeSantis during a high-profile press conference in August. Patterson was not eligible to vote under state law since he was convicted of a felony sex crime, but state elections officials who reported to DeSantis cleared him to acquire a voter ID card and did not prevent him from participating in the 2020 election.

The court brief on Monday did not specify what information prosecutors obtained from local election officials. Patterson was sentenced to a year and a day in jail in a separate criminal case in September after pleading no contest to a charge of failing to inform the local sheriff in March that he was driving a new car. Registered sex offenders are required by state law to disclose any changes in vehicle ownership within 48 hours.

Patterson faced a far harsher punishment if convicted of both unlawfully registering and voting: up to five years in jail for each offense. However, Patterson's public defender questioned statewide prosecutors' competence to pursue Patterson at all after a Miami court dropped a case against one of the other 20 persons accused by DeSantis of voting unlawfully.

State law limits statewide prosecutors to pursuing offenses, including voting, that straddle numerous court circuits. According to its website, these crimes are typically "complex, often large-scale organized criminal activities."They contend that because individuals vote in their home counties and their ballots are certified in Tallahassee, every voting-related case may be prosecuted by statewide prosecutors.

A Miami court rejected that claim earlier this month, writing that the defendant if he committed a crime at all, did it exclusively in Miami-Dade County and did not influence where his vote was recognized. Prosecutors have appealed the ruling of that court. Patterson's counsel swiftly latched on that claim and tried to dismiss his case, leading statewide Prosecutor Nick Cox to personally argue against it earlier this month in Hillsborough County court.

When the charges were dismissed on Monday, the court was expecting a reaction from statewide prosecutors. Patterson, like many of the others accused of unlawfully registering and voting, said he had no idea he had done anything wrong.

In the hours before DeSantis' press conference, police body camera footage released by the Times/Herald in October portrayed his surprise and indignation. His brother pushed him to register to vote, he claimed."Why would you allow me to vote if I couldn't vote?" He inquired of the Tampa police officer who had apprehended him. "I'm not sure, buddy," said the cop. "I'm not sure."

