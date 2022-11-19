People are encouraged to foster dogs over the Thanksgiving holiday by Manatee County Animal Welfare.

MANATEE COUNTY, FLORIDA: With family and friends gathering to celebrate Thanksgiving, it's possible that another person may be added to the group this year. Manatee County Animal Welfare hopes to alter that this year, given the enormous number of shelter dogs that spend Christmas alone in their kennels. Because the animal control organization feels that every creature deserves a holiday home, it is promoting short-term fostering for the forthcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Beginning Nov. 21, those who wish to welcome a pet into their house can take home a dog or cat for a certain period. Food and other necessities will be given. And for those hoping to adopt a pet, MCAW reports that more than 150 furry companions are waiting for homes. Adoption costs will be waived in exchange for a gift to Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, and rabies certificate -a savings of more than $300, according to shelter administrators. This promotion will run from November 21 until January 3. Residents in Manatee County must pay an extra $20 to license their new pet. "We are asking folks to open their hearts and homes to help offer a homeless pet a Christmas outside the shelter," Animal Welfare Division Chief Sarah Brown said in a statement. "The holidays are all about spending time with family in a loving home."

