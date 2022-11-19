The Bowls of Hope event raised $140,000 for the Coming Holidays

Bowls of Hope Fundraisers.By post-gazzete.com

All Faiths Food Bank was happy to bring back one of its most popular fundraisers, Bowls of Hope, after a two-year hiatus due to the epidemic. This year, almost 900 concerned members of the community attended the event, which collected $140,000 to assist in the delivery of Christmas meals to our friends in need.

Nearly 40 of the community's finest restaurants and caterers presented delectable soups, loaves of bread, desserts, and more at Bowls of Hope. Guests chose lovely, handcrafted bowls to retain, all given by local potters, artists, and students, as a remembrance of the empty bowls they were helping to fill. The Oriole Bird, the mascot of the venue's host Baltimore Orioles, strolled on-site, enthusiastically tweeting and posing for photographs with fans of all ages.

The event this year offered a new, larger layout for attendees to enjoy. Keith Monda and Veronica Brady, Ron and Jo Jadin, Linda Monda, Al Pezzillo, and Dona and Sam Scott were among the primary sponsors.

"We were so excited - especially on such a lovely day - to meet as a community once again for what has become one of our trademark events," said Sandra Frank, CEO of All Faiths Food Bank. "The struggles of the last several years have been nonstop, and the need for aid has never been greater; we are very thankful for the community's support, which is needed now more than ever."

This year, All Faiths anticipates distributing over 13,000 turkeys and 3.6 million Christmas meals to share the pleasures of the season with people in need. All Faiths Food Bank may be found at allfaithsfoodbank.org.

What you need to know about All Faiths Food Bank

All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and the biggest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties, serving millions of meals each year via approximately 200 community agencies and initiatives. All Faiths works not just to combat hunger today, but also to eradicate it forever by assisting families and people in achieving long-term food security, improved health outcomes, and self-sufficiency.

All Faiths delivered 19 million pounds of food in 2021, equivalent to 17 million meals, 36% more meals than in 2019 (pre-pandemic), and remained committed to providing nutritional support to community members, including 44% who were new to the food bank. For their work, the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce named All Faiths the 2021 "Nonprofit of the Year"; the group was also named a Top 4 Food Bank in the US in 2020. Charity Navigator gives All Faiths four stars and it is a member of the Feeding America and Feeding Florida networks. Visit allfaithsfoodbank.org for more information.

