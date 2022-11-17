Donald Trump entered the presidential election in 2024, setting up a Republican fight in Florida.

Former US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

"America's revival begins right now," Trump declared Tuesday at about 9 p.m. from his private Mar-a-Lago estate's ballroom. He subsequently added, "To restore America's greatness and glory, I am launching my campaign for President in 2024."

It was reported minutes before his address that Trump had filed a Form 2 with the Federal Election Commission, a necessary step in running for president.

While the news came as no surprise, it did complete months of speculation highlighted by Trump's insinuation and various potshots aimed at potential political competitors, notably likely GOP primary challenger Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump's decision sets the stage for a political thriller, a real-life House of Cards in Florida. This month, the fault line between Trump and his former political apprentice, DeSantis, ruptured seismically, rocking the Republican Party to its core.

Trump appears to be irritated by DeSantis' recent climb in national and state popularity. Trump endorsed DeSantis before the former U.S. congressman from Jacksonville won the governor's election in 2018. Trump has been prodding DeSantis for over two weeks. In a blazing, venomous six-part statement released last Thursday on his Truth Social platform, he first derided him as "DeSanctimonious," then offered veiled threats, and ultimately ripped on him as an "ordinary Republican."

On Tuesday evening, Trump made no mention of DeSantis, the governor of his home state whom Trump helped elect four years ago with a single tweet of support. He did, however, use the governor's talking lines, from advocating for parental rights in schools to pushing for restrictions on transgender athletic participation to rejecting critical race theory and bashing COVID rules.

"We will defend parental rights and the family as the core of American life," Trump stated. Until Tuesday, the governor, who is also known for his pugnacious and aggressive political style, has avoided verbal brawls.

The governor, who has done hardly anything to discourage rumors about his presidential ambitions in 2024, rejected Trump's criticism on Tuesday as "noise" and said "none of that stuff counts." He then recommended folks to "go check out the scoreboard" from Florida's midterm elections this month.

"One of the things I've experienced in this job is that when you're leading when you're getting things done, you take incoming fire, that's simply the nature of the job," DeSantis said at a Fort Walton Beach event.

Trump is the first White House contender to enter the 2024 race, but he does so after being politically damaged by receiving criticism for the Republicans' election defeat.