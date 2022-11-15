Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.

USF president Rhea Law Bailey LeFever / WUSF Public Media

The 28th annual Brunch on the Bay, the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee campus's signature fundraising event, raised a historic $537,000 on Nov. 6 towards the development of a new Nursing/STEM complex and student scholarships.

The sum, which will exceed $500,000 in 2021, was generated by ticket sales, sponsorships, and the revenues of a paddle raising. The title sponsor was USF Federal Credit Union, and the relationship has been extended to a multiyear collaboration. Mona Jain and her daughter Anila Jain, both USF alumni, acted as co-chairs.

"Today celebrates the 28th anniversary of Brunch on the Bay's scholarship generosity and success," remarked Mona Jain. "Since 1994, the event has proved what is possible when a community and a university work together to promote higher education for future generations."

USF President Emerita Judy Genshaft, USF Foundation Board Chairman Jose Valiente, foundation CEO Jay Stroman, various state and local politicians, and members of the USF Sarasota-Manatee Campus Board, including Chairman Rick Piccolo, were also in attendance.

Brunch on the Bay has provided over $6 million in scholarships to over 2,000 students since its inception. The event this year also helps to fund the development of a 75,000-square-foot, $62 million Nursing/STEM facility.

The structure, according to Sarasota-Manatee Regional Chancellor Karen A. Holbrook, will treble the capacity of the campus's nursing program, expand new majors in health disciplines, and contain additional biology and chemistry labs.

"Our present facilities at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus have witnessed remarkable expansion," Holbrook added. "Fortunately, we are on the edge of a fantastic chance to boost student achievement and contribute even more to our local talent pipelines."

The Nursing/STEM building and a housing/student center complex will break ground early next year, altering what it means to be a student, instructor, or staff member at the Sarasota-Manatee campus, according to Holbrook.

"By transitioning from a commuter campus to a residential one, we will increase the region's attractiveness as an education destination and improve chances to recruit students from throughout the region, state, nation, and worldwide." "We will become a destination campus," stated Holbrook.

The Nursing/STEM complex will be the campus's first new major academic facility since it debuted in 2006."There is a demand for nurses worldwide," said Kyle Alvarez Armbruster, an accelerated nursing student. "Having a new state-of-the-art facility is crucial to Sarasota and the Sarasota-Manatee campus