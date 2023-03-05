California Central Valley City of Merced becoming a destination in its own right

Downtown Merced is back. With a population of 84,000, the Central California city’s downtown was once its crown jewel. Now it is well on the way to reclaim some of its past glory.

Downtown Merced, Calif. Photo by Ed Walsh

Merced is about a 2. 5 hour drive from San Francisco or about 3.5 hours if you take Amtrak, including the shuttle bus from San Francisco to the Emeryville station. By the way, Merced is the closest Amtrak train station to Yosemite National Park and the YARTS bus (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) runs regularly from downtown Merced to Yosemite for $22 each way. The trip takes about 2.5 hours. It's about 1.5 hours to drive.

El Capitan Hotel, Merced's crown jewel Photo by Ed Walsh

Beyond being a gateway to Yosemite, Merced is a destination to itself. The Hyatt boutique brand JdV took over the historic downtown El Capitan Hotel and after three years of renovation and construction, it finally opened two years ago. On the same block, the corporation also bought and renovated the Mainzer Theater and the nearby Tioga, which is a popular upscale apartment building.

Mainzer Theater, downtown Merced Photo by Ed Walsh

The El Capitan’s grand reopening on March 31, 2021 set the stage for downtown Merced's renaissance. With 114 rooms, the El Capitan is Merced's largest, grandest and most upscale hotel. With rates starting as low as $139, the hotel offers luxury for the price of a budget hotel in the Bay Area. El Capitan gives away the extras. It does not charge any resort fees, has free Wi-Fi and even free valet parking.

The guiding and driving force behind the project is Robin Donovan who moved from the Bay Area to Merced with her wife in January 2019 to help oversee the project and had the daunting task of hiring 140 employees. She had previously managed JdV hotels in the San Francisco Bay Area. In testament to her popularity as a boss, some of the employees had followed her from the Bay Area.

Hyatt also hired away Kim Garner from University of California, Merced, to oversee its community outreach. Through her work, the company is strongly supporting LGBTQ community. The Merced Pride Center operates in a room in the city’s arts center just steps from the hotel.

Flatbusted performs at Mainzer Theater in Merced Photo by Ed Walsh

The Mainzer Theater showcases live shows featuring everything from country to drag shows. The not-to-be-missed show is emceed by Kat Zambrano a transgender woman who is an Advocacy Director for the Modesto-based Central California LGBTQIA+/2S Collaborative. Zambrano’s compassion for helping others in the valley is only outdone by her quick-witted onstage persona.

Attractions

Merced Theater Photo by Ed Walsh

The landmark Merced Theater’s tower can be seen from nearby Highway 99 and is one of the city’s most iconic buildings. After a number of renovations and remakes, it now hosts live performances and second-run and classic movies. The theater’s interior wall facade is designed to look like a Spanish village. A projector lights up the ceiling with simulated moving clouds giving a feeling of being in an amphitheater.

Merced Courthouse Museum Photo by Ed Walsh

The Merced Courthouse Museum is another of the city’s landmarks. The building dates back to 1875 and operated as a courthouse for 100 years. It’s now a treasured museum with artifacts from the city’s early days when it was first put on the map by the railroad. The iconic cupula is closed to the public but be sure to take note of the three statues at the top of the building of the Roman Goddess Justica. Prolific San Francisco-based architect A. A. Bennett designed the building but didn’t put the traditional blindfold on the Goddess because he didn’t believe justice was blind.

The Tioga Photo by Ed Walsh

The Tioga reopened three years ago in the heart of downtown as a luxury apartment building. The iconic name and sign was restored taking the building back to its heyday when it first opened in 1928, just a year before the Depression began.

The aforementioned Mainzer Theater is a café and theater where you can enjoy a live dinner show or just grab a casual bite anytime.

Lake Yosemite is about seven miles from downtown. The picturesque reservoir is open for picnics and fishing and includes a swimming beach. Admission is $6 per car.

Lake Yosemite is next to University of California, Merced, the newest in the UC system. It opened in 2005 with less than 1,000 students and currently has almost 10,000 enrollees. Expansion plans project that the university will eventually accommodate 25,000 students.

Applegate Park and Zoo is about a mile from downtown and includes a teal field hockey court sponsored by the San Jose Sharks. You will notice a statue of a teenage boy holding the hand of a small boy in the park. Sadly, the plaque explaining the statue was stolen in April but the boys are Steven Stayner and Timmy White. Stayner was kidnapped in 1972 when he was 7 years old by Kenneth Parnell but when Parnell kidnapped little Timmy White, this time using a teenager as an accomplice, Stayner rescued the boy and himself. He was sadly killed in a motorcycle accident when he was just 24 in 1989. His brother Cary Stayner was convicted in 2002 of murdering four people at Yosemite Park in 1999..

Good eats

Central California has a reputation for being a fast-food haven but there are many moderate and high-end eating options plus a burgeoning wine industry.

Delectable dishes at Ranbird restaurant Photo by Ed Walsh

The Rainbird Restaurant, which is part of El Capitan, is famous for its five-course $85 tasting menu and is the fine-dining option in Merced. Native Son is a casual dining light bites coffee shop with indoor and outdoor dining at the El Capitan. The restaurant’s rainbow Pride cookies are prominently displayed next to the cash register. When they are not in the middle of a show, the aforementioned Mainzer serves up unapologetic comfort food and has a loyal following for its Saturday and Sunday brunch.

Bella Luna is another longtime Merced favorite eatery. Giancaro DiTullio and his wife Anaid Martinez-DiTullio bought the restaurant last year and remodeled the space without changing the character of the restaurant that holds memories for generations of residents. DiTullio told the B. A. R. that he and his wife decided to buy the restaurant after seeing the Hyatt’s investment downtown.

Vista Ranch Photo by Ed Walsh

Vista Ranch Photo by Ed Walsh

Vista Ranch, on the outskirts of Merced, is a popular stop for visitors on their way to or from Yosemite. The tasting room is part of a bucolic farm where you can get back to nature while enjoying a great Central California wine. Vista Ranch is also known for its great pizza that you can build yourself. You can get an up-close look at the three billion dollar agricultural industry in Merced, including its cash-crop, almonds.