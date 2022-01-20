What is it like to visit Cabo San Lucas and Los Cabos now?

Ed Walsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdB2V_0dmO5fnx00
The luxury Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa, preparing for a new build and renew reveal later this yearCorazon Cabo Resort & Spa

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, has long been a favorite destination for travelers from the San Francisco Bay Area. While the omicron coronavirus variant sweeps through the Bay Area, many are wondering if they should cancel travel plans to Cabo and other places.

Canceling travel plans is something each person will have to decide based on their health and other risk factors. If you do decide to travel to Cabo San Lucas, remember that masks are required for all public spaces where you are interacting with anyone outside of your family or social unit.

You do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test to travel to Mexico but you will need both to return. Many hotels are providing free Covid tests to guests but you can easily get a rapid test throughout Cabo San Lucas for less than $50.

Experts agree that the safest place to be is outside and fortunately all the major resorts in Cabo San Lucas have ample outdoor dining areas where you can be social and not put yourself at high risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fm52z_0dmO5fnx00
Outdoor dining at the Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa. Experts advise outdoor dining whenever possible to minimize Covid risk.Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa

How bad is Covid in Los Cabos?

As of mid-January, 2022 Los Cabos is experiencing 1060 active Covid cases and since the pandemic began 963 deaths were reported from Covid. A total of 24,913 residents have recovered from the disease.

According to the city's tourism board, about 90% of the population of Los Cabos depends on tourism and the industry is committed to communicating updates to the public. Right now, Los Cabos is in stage 3 (yellow) of Baja California Sur’s color-coded classification system. Stage 3 allows for and requires:

  • "Non-essential activity to be reopened and conducted
  • Businesses to maintain occupancy with a capacity controlled
  • Recreational and social activities operate at capped capacities
  • Under the Baja California Sur’s State authority’s mandate, all individuals must wear masks or face coverings throughout the destination at all times when interacting with others who are not members of their household in public or private spaces, except for certain instances, such as when eating, drinking, swimming, etc."

The city's tourism office advises, "The health and safety of our visitors is our top priority. We’ve developed the Los Cabos with Care – A Safer Way to Get Away health and safety protocol system to evaluate and strictly implement health and safety protocols across the airport, transportation, accommodations, restaurants and bars, tour activities, the beach and throughout the local community. The system is implemented in partnership with Intertek Cristal, the highest standard of health and safety protocols in the industry.

"Los Cabos has implemented a COVID-19 testing program to support visitors’ seamless navigation to comply with testing requirements for their return destination as needed. Antigen testing is available at all hotels, villas and timeshares, as well as the Los Cabos International Airport for emergency situations. The PCR test is administered at specific locations, including hospitals and laboratories.

"The airport remains open to international and domestic flights. Flight activity is not restricted. Airlines currently flying between the US and Los Cabos include American, Alaska, Delta, Southwest and United among many others."

The bottom line, if you are traveling to Los Cabos, be cautious and follow established and required protocols.

