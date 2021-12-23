EURUSD consolidates before further decline

Economic analyst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQTcU_0dURe1v300
...

The main currency market pair, EURUSD, is trading in a sideways pattern of around 100 pips, rarely breaking out of it for long. The observed balance is very fragile. The news backdrop from Europe and the US has been very mixed regarding monetary policy and overall demand for risky assets.

When we look at the situation from a short-term perspective, the fundamental analysis is clearly against the Euro for now. Officially, the ECB has not backed down from its position that inflation is temporary, in stark contrast to the reversal of rhetoric and the acceleration of tapering from the Fed. From this perspective, the Eurozone’s lag in the rate hike cycle has so far only increased, which should reduce interest in the region’s bonds and put pressure on the Euro.

It seems that on the Euro’s side now is profit-taking from short sells after it has weakened by 8% and 6.5% against the Dollar and the Pound so far this year.

Also supporting the single currency could be the expectation that monetary tightening in the US, Britain, and a host of emerging economies will keep inflationary pressures in check, allowing the ECB to do its bit.

However, it is more likely that the current lull in EURUSD is only a temporary balance of power, which will be broken at the start of the new year as big players return to the market with ideas for new trades.

The pause in the EURUSD decline observed in recent weeks is not a sign of ironclad support in the Euro at current levels. Instead, it is a local retracement of positions. And, after a pause, EURUSD will head further down to the multi-year lows at 1.05-1.07.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm Alex Kuptsikevich, the senior financial analyst at FxPro. Market professional with 16-years’ experience. Author of daily reviews on the impact of economic events with comments regularly featured in top international and Russian media. In my articles, I cover fundamental analysis, global markets, foreign exchange market, gold, oil, cryptocurrencies.

35 followers

More from Economic analyst

Bitcoin and Ether knocked after rise

Cryptocurrency market capitalisation little changed over the past 24 hours, losing 0.4% to $2.27 trillion. This can hardly be called a move for such a volatile crypto market. The cryptocurrency fear and greed index lost 11 points, dropping to 34, returning to fear territory. However, this comeback should be attributed more to the failure to develop growth rather than the price fall.

Read full story

The final Fed meeting 2021: market expectations and where the surprises could be

Tonight’s FOMC commentary and Powell’s press conference will kick off a series of outcomes and comments from the world’s biggest central banks. The SNB, Bank of England and ECB will present their decisions on Thursday and the Bank of Japan on Friday morning.

Read full story

Gold still in the Bears' hands

Gold has remained aloof from the main market movements since the beginning of the month, hovering in a range of no more than 1.5% over the last two weeks and alternating between rising and falling.

Read full story

Gold ready to rise but waiting for a signal

Conditions have formed in gold for an upside momentum, but investors are probably waiting for more precise signals from inflation data or the Fed. During this year, buying in gold has intensified on declines from increasingly higher levels. In March, a strong support zone formed a double bottom, near $1685. In August and September, the reversal to the upside was already at levels near $1725. In the past month, that support has moved up another $40 to $1765.

Read full story

The worst-case scenario for Bitcoin.

On Monday, along with rising risk appetite in global markets, buying interest in cryptocurrencies returned. The cryptocurrency fear and greed index added 9 points to 25 overnight. This is still an area of extreme fear, but recent dynamics of the largest coins indicate that this is now the moment for investors with increased risk appetite to enter.

Read full story

Bitcoin investors seem keen to capitalise on a very successful year

For the third day in a row, bitcoin is hovering around $56.7K with a slight downward bias. The pressure from traditional financial markets is already hard to speak of as there has been some rebound.

Read full story

The cryptocurrency market holds key levels

The cryptocurrency market rumbled loudly on Friday but generally kept key support levels from which purchases resumed over the weekend and early Monday. BTCUSD has added 5.6% in the last 24 hours to $57.6K, almost at the same levels as seven days ago.

Read full story

Chilean Peso and Inflation in Latin America

The strengthening of the Chilean peso against the dollar is gaining momentum. USD/CLP is losing 2.2% from last Friday’s peak levels. As the FxPro analyst team mentions, a rebound in risk appetite in global equity markets and increased interest in commodity currencies has triggered a wave of peso buying after an 8.5% rise from the lows of early September.

Read full story

LATAM countries: has the inflation menace been tamed?

Policymakers in the US and several European countries have started to talk aloud about the risks of prolonged and high inflation, which should influence their monetary policy, bringing the timing of the withdrawal of stimulus and rate hikes closer.

Read full story

German Inflation: from desirable goal to a plague

Yesterday we received new confirmation that high inflation is fast sliding from being a desirable goal to a plague for advanced economies. Fresh data for Germany has highlighted the continued strong growth in wholesale prices, up 0.8% m/m and 13.2% y/y. The year-over-year growth rate is the highest since October 1974, resonating with the energy crisis of that time.

Read full story

Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls results

The US economy created 194K jobs in September, well below the 490K-500K expected. Furthermore, employment estimates from ADP and weekly jobless claims set up even stronger data, highlighting the contrast between expectation and fact.

Read full story

ZAR, MAD or TND: reassessing prospects

Exchange rate regimes across the continent affect African currency valuations for sure. Africa has many small economies with their own currencies, which makes their exchange rates very volatile. Consequently, the dollar is the official tender in many countries. Not many economies on the continent enjoy the privilege of a freely floating exchange rate, for example, South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy