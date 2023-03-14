Russian Fighter Intentionally Collides with US Drone Leading to a Crash!

A Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet intentionally collided with a US surveillance drone, the MQ-9 Reaper above the Black Sea. Reports from the US states that the surveillance drone was flying over International Airspace when it was intercepted by two Russian Fighter jets.

As per reports that have surfaced, the Sukhoi Su-27, NATO reporting name : Flanker, was accompanied by another jet, details about which are not known yet.

At around 0700 local time, the Su-27 Flanker, accompanied by another jet intercepted the MQ-9 Reaper drone, in an "unsafe and unprofessional" intercept; US European Command commented.

Further details reveal that the Russian jets, at first, flew in front of the drone and dumped fuel over it, in what was a failed attempt to disrupt its operations. Having failed at this attempt, the jets went on to collide with the drone, striking the propeller of the MQ-9 Reaper, forcing it to crash.

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," Air Force General James Hecker said. "In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash."

As per popular opinion on social media, Russians clearly do not have weapons to expend as they are finding it difficult to sustain the Ukrainian Invasion, which they had planned to be a swift strike but has now been going on for more than an year.

The fighter jets also were on a routine Air Defense mission, however making an aircraft crash is clearly an Act of War. How the US reacts to this is still not known as we await comments from the office.

The US has been avoiding direct conflict with the Russians in fear of an escalation and possibly a Third World War, but Russia clearly has left no choices.

