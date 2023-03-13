NASA is Tracking an Asteroid That is Likely to Hit on 2046 Valentine's Day!!

Photo by Ivan Lopatin on Unsplash

NASA has located and is tracking an asteroid who's trajectory calculations indicate that it is likely to hit the earth on Valentine's Day 2046.

Although the chances of this happening is very bleak, a one-in-607, the asteroid still made it to the Risk List of NASA, because of its sheer dimension, which is slated to be the size of an Olympic size swimming pool. The farther distances however make size calculations unreliable, it could be that the actual size is much bigger than estimated.

The asteroid named 2023 DW has been ranked One on the Torino Scale which is a method developed in the year 1999 to rate the space objects that pose a threat of collision with Earth.

Much to the relief of Earthlings, the Torino Scale is not the standard form of ranking like seeding of tennis players. It actually means scientists expect that the asteroid “poses no unusual level of danger” and “the chance of collision is extremely unlikely, with no cause for public attention or public concern,” according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Objects.

But still, the 2023 DW stands apart from the other 1,448 asteroids on the risk list as the only one with a ranking higher than 0.

The asteroid is stated to be 50 meters wide, the size of an Olympic size swimming pool, and as per forecast, is likely to take at least two or three decades to reach the earth.

