Is There Really No End to Elon Musk's Ego?

Power can and does corrupt. Power in the wrong hands is still the world's greatest threat.

It's not difficult to see why so many people are outraged about him acquiring control of Twitter given that he frequently attacks his perceived adversaries and runs a business that is charged with widespread misogyny and bigotry. But if you are still wondering, here's some of the cheapest policies that Musk has enforced after his offensive take over of Twitter.

  • Elon ordered that every employee yell and laugh like schoolgirls after pointing out that it was 4:20 p.m., claiming that it was good for workplace culture.
  • Workers were shocked to learn that Elon knelt down and pleaded with his CFO to release the $240 he needed each year to continue creating his amusing memes.
  • Every employee pays a monthly employment fee of $20. The $10 friendship charge Twitter workers started charging Elon offsets some of this.
  • Daily meeting during which management comments on how normal his exposed genitalia are.
  • For Elon's high school reunion, employees were requested to pose as his girlfriend. To avoid giving him the wrong impression, all 1300 Twitter employees respectfully rejected.
  • He insisted that everyone refer to him as "The Wolf" since he thought the nickname sounded intimidating.
  • Distributing Twitter printouts to non-Twitter users. Billions of people worldwide receive printed versions of his jokes, political stances and humorous memes to ensure a genuinely global audience.
  • Workers Gotta Let Him To Win At Corn Hole. And every time he throws a beanbag, everyone on the office roof deck has to 'ooh' and 'aah'.
  • Every employee must bring a funny prop from home that Elon might use in a new profile picture.

Elon Musk isn't just a villainous rich guy with dreams of World Domination, people say he's downright a jerk! And since money controls everything in this world, there's literally no stopping his childlike ego and his quest for ruling the world.

