Demons, Angels, and Mystery Rule Luna Joya’s Wicked Grace

Echo Shea

When supernatural children in Alexei’s hometown start disappearing, the two must work together, and Jolene will have to reveal that her sunshine-and-sparkles magic isn’t what it seems…

Luna Joya, a real life, Deputy DA and author, always adds a heavy dose of mystery to her paranormal romance novels, and when Alexei, a demon mafia prince, rescues Jolene, a sunshine princess locked away in a tower, it’s clear that this is not your mother’s Rapunzel story.

“Joya holds the reader in her grip with action-packed intrigue and an expertly paced will-they-or-won't-they,” - Publisher’s Weekly on Joya’s work. Wicked Grace is releasing with City Owl Press.

Luna Joya is available for signings, speaking engagements, and convention appearances upon request.

Partial cover of Wicked Grace, book three of Luna Joya's Wicked Series.Photo byLuna Joya

About the Book:

He’s a grumpy demon prince. She’s a sunshine magical orphan who’s his fated mate and forbidden. But can he survive rejecting her?

Demon prince Alexei is ruthless in business and deadly in battle. The mafia boss will do anything to protect his family, even consider an arranged marriage with a royal he doesn’t love.

There’s just one problem.

When the grumpy hero rescues a sunshine princess locked away in a tower, he knows she’s his fated mate. She also seems to be a freakin’ forbidden angel. Like the villain he is, Alexei rejects her without saying why.

Despite her tortuous childhood, Jolene is determined to find her real family and win her grumpy prince. Come on—the man has wings! But loving her antihero makes him a target of her human enemies who are out to destroy all supernaturals.

These two opposites attract in all the wicked ways. But when supernatural children in Alexei’s hometown start disappearing, the two must work together, and Jolene will have to reveal that her sunshine-and-sparkles magic isn’t what it seems. Can they find their happily ever after or will their differences and enemies destroy them both?

Publication Date: February 14, 2023

Language: English

Length: 364

Genre: Paranormal Romance/Mystery

Purchase Link: https://mybook.to/WickedGrace

About the Author:

Fluent in sarcasm and penal code, Luna Joya prosecutes by day and writes at night. She loves history, especially Los Angeles and Hollywood lore.

A survivor of traumatic brain injury with steel body parts, she lives in SoCal with her combat veteran husband and their two-pound terror of a rescue pup.

Find signed copies, updates and SWAG on her social media and her website https://lunajoya.com/

# Luna Joya# Wicked Grace# The Wicked Series# Paranormal Romance Novel# Urban Fantasy Novel

