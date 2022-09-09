From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest Novel

*Promotion/Sponsored* Anaheim, California– Award-winning author and deputy DA of Los Angeles, Luna Joya, takes on her third series, with the first book of her Syn City Shifters series, How to Date a Fury, scheduled to publish with City Owl Press on September 22, 2022.

Who knew dying would be the easy part of my day? The tag line starts off the second chance at love paranormal romance, with as always, some mystery thrown in–because what else might one expect from a deputy DA? Hot off the heels of her last release, Wicked Crown, Joya crafts the push and pull romance of betrayal to fated mates, between a shape-shifter bad boy and a brought-back-from-the-dead fury on the hunt for her murderer. With snark, tension, a supernatural roller derby, and a smidge of vengeance, this series starter is a steamy thriller with Southern charm. Dottie and Chase must figure out a way for her to get her wings before she dies again–this time for good.

“Joya holds the reader in her grip with action-packed intrigue and an expertly paced will-they-or-won't-they,” - Publisher’s Weekly on Joya’s Legacy Series, which has garnered praise and awards. All five books in the series were named Rone Award finalists.

Luna Joya is available for signings, speaking engagements, and convention appearances upon request.

Book Cover for "How to Date a Fury" by Luna Joya. City Owl Press

About the Book:

Who knew dying would be the easy part of my day?

It all started the night Chase, my mountain lion shifter ex, reappeared. We’d had a whole good girl/bad boy romance going until he abandoned me a decade ago. I’d gone to Syn City for a little fun before being trapped in my hometown forever.

Then I was murdered by a maniac and my night really fell apart.

But somehow, Chase managed to strike a deal on a blood oath and bring me back as a Fury. He wants a second chance at romance, claiming we’re fated mates.

Now, I have to deal with the guy I thought I’d never see again, find and punish my murderer, and participate in a giant supernatural roller derby (long story)—all while trying to earn my wings.

And if I fail? I’ll end up dead. Again…only this time, it’ll be permanent.

All I can say is that it’s a good thing hell hath no fury like, well, an actual Fury.

Publication Date: September 22, 2022

ASIN: B0BB99WLPJ

Language: English

Length: 232 pages

Genre: Paranormal Romance/Mystery

View it on Amazon: https://mybook.to/How2DateFury

Author Luna Joya Self

About the Author:

Fluent in sarcasm and penal code, Luna Joya prosecutes by day and writes at night. She loves history, especially Los Angeles and Hollywood lore.

A survivor of traumatic brain injury with steel body parts, she lives in SoCal with her combat veteran husband and their two-pound terror of a rescue pup.

Find signed copies, updates and SWAG on her social media and her website https://lunajoya.com/

**Psst...Promotions gives news, sometimes sponsored on new book releases. All the information above has been verified with the author of the novel.**