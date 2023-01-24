Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing Complex

Ebbets Field was a Major League Baseball stadium in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York. It is mainly known for having been the home of the Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team of the National League in the period between 1913 and 1957. It was also home to five professional football teams, including three NFL teams.

The famous Ebbets Field Apartments. Photo by Ebbets Field Apartments Behance

The Dodgers saw numerous successes here, winning 12 national league pennants. It was here at Ebbets Field that on April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson debuted as Major League Baseball’s first black player. And it was here that “dem Bums” (as the Dodgers were affectionately known) won four of five pennants in 1952, 1953, 1954, and in 1955, when they finally beat the Yankees in the World Series.

It was named after Charles Ebbets who started out as a ticket taker for the team and eventually became its owner. Ebbets began purchasing land in 1905, 1,200 parcels in total, before having enough land to construct a ballpark in 1912 that stood on one square block to include McKeever Place, Sullivan Place, Montgomery Street and Bedford Avenue. It was surrounding on all sides by homes and shops.

The stadium featured a host of Hall of Fame stars, nine World Series and witnessed Jackie Robinson make history by breaking the color barrier in 1947. Just ten years later, in 1957, the Brooklyn Dodgers moved to Los Angeles.

In February, 1960, Ebbets Field was demolished. Two years later, the Ebbets Field Apartment complex was completed. At the time it was the largest state-subsidized housing complex in the five boroughs, home to 1,317 families. There is a plaque on the side of the apartment complex that is now on the former site of the baseball stadium.

The huge apartment complex, located on the same place where the Brooklyn Dodgers made their name and just steps from the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, features modern construction, spacious rooms, and great closet space, with gas and lights included.

