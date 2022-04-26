Los Angeles, CA

20 Spots for Weekend Happy Hour in Los Angeles

Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The pandemic has done a number on the Happy Hour scene, but slowly we're seeing a return of restaurants drop by drop. Check out this updated list of the best Weekend Happy Hours in Los Angeles. Kid-Friendly Tidbits included!

Culver City/Mid-City

Chicas Tacos

Only two Chicas Tacos locations offer Daily Happy Hour so you'll need to head to the Culver City or Beverly Grove locations. Luckily those are also known for their awesome outdoor patios! Enjoy $6 Margaritas and Palomas and $4 Beers. Plus Plant-Based Queso DipGuacamole, and Chips and Salsa Flights for just $3.49.

When to go: Happy Hour takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCZQN_0fKqJBCu00
Chicas Tacos Happy HourPhoto Credit: Chicas Tacos

Petty Cash Taqueria (Beverly)

This Mexican-esque taqueria from Chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke offers half-off ALL TACOS during their daily happy hour. Enjoy a Grilled Skirt Steak for only $4 and a Mary's Organic Chicken for just $3.50. That leaves plenty of pesos left over for a Margarita made with The Good Sh*t for $16.

When to go: The half-off special takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Central Los Angeles

The Godfrey Hotel (Hollywood)

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is home to the largest rooftop in Hollywood and is your spot for a superb sushi happy hour. The I|O Rooftop offers discounted pricing on premium Sakes; Beers; and specialty sushi like the Torched Salmon Roll with Hamachi, cucumber, avocado, lemon, and serrano. 

When to go: Happy Hour takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urp6L_0fKqJBCu00
Happy HourPhoto Credit: Sterling Reed Photography

Downtown Los Angeles

Ace Hotel - LOAM

The Ace Hotel wants LOAM to be your home for golden hour. The veggie-centric restaurant is serving up $10 Burgers and Specialty Cocktails as well as $8 House Wines and $6 Draft Beers. You can also enjoy a plate of Deviled Eggs for just $5 and Oysters for $1.50.

When to go: Happy Hour takes place Wednesday to Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnIpr_0fKqJBCu00
Happy HourPhoto Credit: Kate Chenoweth

Good Clean Fun

Visit the Patio of Good Clean Fun for Toasty Time which runs for 3 hours! Menu specials include Housemade Spritzes in Grapefruit, Lemon, or Orange for just $5, a Jammin' Out Baguette with ham and artisanal cheese and jam for just $8, and a Bucket O' Cans for $20 (5 cans of Hard Setzer or Beer).

When to go: Toasty Time takes place Tuesday to Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LR18h_0fKqJBCu00
Outdoor PatioPhoto Credit: Good Clean Fun

Le Grand

Le Grand from Chefs Alex and Chris Manos near Pershing Square offers both indoor and outdoor space for daily Happy Hour. Almost everything is $3 off which brings Specialty Cocktails like the Hibiscus Margarita to $10 and beers like the Venice Duck IPA to just $6. They've also got great deals like a Bottle of Wine and Cheese and Charcuterie Combo for only $25! What more do you need?

When to go: Happy Hour takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FuwXn_0fKqJBCu00
Cocktails at Le GrandPhoto Credit: Le Grand

District

District restaurant inside The Bloc on West 7th Street (Macy's building) offers a Happy Hour every day with Daily Cocktails for $10 as well as Beer and Wine offerings for $7.

They offer outdoor dining on the 3rd-floor deck or indoors inside the restaurant.

When to go: Happy Hour takes place daily from 4 to 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPkYG_0fKqJBCu00
Interior District DowntownPhoto Credit: District Downtown

East L.A. /San Gabriel Valley 

Bar Verde (Glendale)

Perched on the top floor of Nordstrom, Bar Verde offers an outdoor patio where you can enjoy BV Burgers ($8), Neapolitan Pizza ($6), and Cilantro Lime Tacos ($4). Spirits like Titos Vodka are $6, Wine is $5, and Beer is $4.

Pre-pandemic the Americana at Brand was home to multiple daily happy hours. Looking forward to a return to that.

When to go: Happy runs daily from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJA3J_0fKqJBCu00
Frida TacosPhoto Credit: The Americana at Brand

Atrium (Los Feliz)

If your idea of Happy Hour involves a spot of sunshine, then there's no better place than the Atrium. Specialty Cocktails are just $8 and their Atrium Burger is $10. Other snacks include Spanish-style Tapas and Toasts.

When to go: Happy Hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. daily.

Otoño (Highland Park)

Otoño in Highland Park offers Siesta Hour at the bar and patio only. The stars of the show are the food deals including $9 Pan con Tomate, $10 Bocadillo (sandwiches), and $8 Boquerones (white anchovies). Gin Cocktails are $14 while an Estrella Damm Lager is just $5.

When to go: Happy Hour runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Baby Bonus: If you're looking to sit near the bar, there is a little nook at the front of the bar area where you can sit with your little one. There's only one though so get there early! Otherwise, head to that post-pandemic patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEiB6_0fKqJBCu00
TapasPhoto Credit: Otono

Saso (Pasadena)

This Basque-inspired restaurant by Chef Dominique Crisp specializes in pintxos and larger plates and offers Happy Hour exclusively on the weekend. Wine, Sangria, and House Spirits are all $7 while Croketas and Wagyu Steak Bites are $10. You also can't go wrong with a nice plate of Hand Cut Truffle Fries ($5) or a Jamon Iberico Grilled Cheese ($8) to pad your stomach for another copa.

When to go: Friday to Sunday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saso is located in the Pasadena Playhouse and has an outdoor patio.

Baby Bonus: A 3:30 p.m. start means there's plenty of time to get home for bedtime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494oZD_0fKqJBCu00
Grilled CheesePhoto Credit: Saso Instagram

Los Feliz/Silverlake

The Morrison (Atwater Village)

Although a little on the dive-ier side, The Morrison in Atwater Village offers a happy hour every day from 3 to 7 p.m. Drink highlights include Craft Beers for just $6 and classy Cocktails like the Bee's Butt made with bourbon, honey syrup, and lemon for $8. Everything on the Happy Hour food menu is just $9 including a Smash Burger, Red Hot Morrison Wings, a crisp Blvd Salad with goat cheese, and 2 Churros with Ice Cream to finish it all off.

They also now have locations in Burbank and Huntington Beach.

When to go: Daily Happy Hour takes place from Noon to 6 p.m.

Baby Bonus: There is so much to look at in this place that you're child won't want to leave! And they also offer a kids' menu, so they are more than welcome in this Scottish pub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNRMv_0fKqJBCu00
Mini BurgersPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Koreatown

Tokyo Hamburg

Tokyo Hamburg is a casual Japanese dining spot known for the "beef you cook at your table" Tokyo Hamburg that comes on a steaming hot stone ($13.99+). They also offer an ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR with $1 Oysters, $4 Draft Beers like Sapporo and Kirin, and $4 Cocktails like Cosmopolitans and Margaritas.

When to go: All day every day baby!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHAwc_0fKqJBCu00
Tokyo HamburgPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

San Fernando Valley

Morton's (Burbank)

Morton's is back with their Power Hour menu with specialty-priced Beer, Wine, and Cocktails. There's also a new Bar Bites menu that is served all day.

When to go: Sunday to Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Although this doesn't take place on Saturday nights, they have the rest of the weekend happy hour covered.

Te'kila (Sherman Oaks)

Te'kila in Sherman Oaks has over 150 types of Tequila, and you can get a taste of 3 of them for less than $8 during Happy Hour. The House Margarita is only $7 as are all Well Drinks. On the food menu, nothing is over $10 and that includes Te'kila Nachos for $9; a Ceviche Tostada for $7; and Tacos at $3.50 apiece (2 for $7).

When to go: Happy Hour is every day from 3 to 7 p.m. and ALL DAY SUNDAY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDwHk_0fKqJBCu00
Te'kilaPhoto Credit: Wagstaff Los Angeles

The Morrison (Burbank)

Please see the description for The Morrison in Atwater Village. You can expect the same hours and menu options.

Santa Monica, Venice, & Malibu 

Citrin (Santa Monica)

Citrin from Chef Josiah Citrin is part of the Michelin-starred Mélisse space and offers an a-la-carte menu for those who want the taste of Mélisse without the tasting menu. Well, now they are taking it one step further with an Evening Glass Off Happy Hour menu.

Available at the bar only, you can enjoy a Crudo of Japanese Fish ($8), Sweet Corn Agnolotti ($14), and a Mélisse Burger that's not on the regular menu ($13).

ALL Cocktails like the Night Flight below are $11, select Wines by the Glass are available for $10, and select Beers are available for $7.50.

When to go: Wednesday and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Baby Bonus: Kids are not welcome, unfortunately :(

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pTxm_0fKqJBCu00
Glass Off at CitrinPhoto Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Charcoal (Venice)

Charcoal Venice from Josiah Citrin is based in barbecue and steeped in surfer culture. Their Happy Hour is actually called Evening Glass Off, which is a reference to the dying offshore wind. Taking place every night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can expect a $12 Charcoal Burger; $9 Cocktails; and $5 Beer.

When to go: Happy Hour takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkWvc_0fKqJBCu00
Charcoal Venice CocktailPhoto Credit: Charcoal Venice

South Bay/ Long Beach 

Panxa Cocina

Panxa Cocina in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach offers $2 off Margaritas and Signature Cocktails. Make it an Uber night with an Old Sugar Daddy; made with Old Grandad 100 proof whiskey, blackberry, mint, lemon, and powdered sugar ($10). Wine by the glass is just $7.

The food from Chef Arthur Gonzalez is New Mexican, so you'll enjoy delights like Frito Pie ($8) alongside Ceviche and fresh tortilla chips ($8). 

When to go: Happy Hour happens Wednesday to Saturday 3 to 6 p.m.

Baby Bonus: Both Kid and Dog Friendly in the outdoor patio. Finally, all the kids get some attention!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOrHQ_0fKqJBCu00
Dog at Panxa CocinaPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

West Hollywood

Employees Only

Golden Hour at Employees Only is designed to offer elevated snacks and drinks at moderate prices. All Aperitifs are $14 and include delights like the Flowers in Water made with elderflower liqueur, tonic water, citrus, and Pimm's float. Snacks include Potatoes and Pickles ($10) and a Market Crudo ($16). 

When to go: Golden Hour takes place Tuesday to Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdZzd_0fKqJBCu00
Golden Hour CocktailPhoto Credit: Employees Only

