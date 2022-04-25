The 4 Best Spots for National Pretzel Day in Los Angeles

Nothing says summer like a soft pretzel. It instantly makes you think of fun at the beach or the ballpark. And did you know they are the oldest snack foods in the world? Here's where to find the best soft pretzels for National Pretzel Day on April 26th in Los Angeles when that Auntie Anne's kiosk at that mall just won't don't the trick.

Shappy Pretzel Co. (Various)

Shappy Pretzel Co. is a pandemic-born project from actor Adam Shapiro (Mank, The Affair). He set out to create the Philadelphia-style pretzels he grew up on to keep himself busy while production was shut down during the pandemic. Next, his wife, Katie Lowes (Scandal), fatefully got them into the hands of Ryan Seacrest when she was cohosting Kelly & Ryan in place of Kelly Rippa. From there, a celebrity following ensued, and since August of 2020, over 100,000 pretzels have been sold. This "Philly born, LA bread" story is almost like its own rom-com.

Must have flavors include the original, Shappy Philly Soft Pretzels ($10 for 3); the addictive Lil’ Albees Pretzel Bites (Sweet or Salty for $6); and the OreYo Stuffed Pretzels you never knew you needed but now can't get enough of ($12).

Shappy Philly Soft Pretzel Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

Where to Buy: Follow the Shappy Schedule to buy in person or preorder online to pick up.



West Coast Pretzels (Sun Valley)

Also from Philadelphia, the creator of West Coast Pretzels was longing for that soft-Philly style pretzel when he set out to create his own. West Coast Pretzels claims to be the most authentic on the market because they do not use butter or milk (Vegan). Also, they are produced using a pretzel stringer machine acquired from a Philadelphia bakery. Now the operation has spun from a weekend project into a 1400 square foot brick and mortar that's open six days a week. They are also the exclusive pretzel supplier for The Hollywood Bowl.

Menu highlights include The Philly Twist, which looks like a figure eight, baked in a pair (Just $5 all week for the 4th of July!), and the Double Pepperoni Pretzel Pizza topped with pizza sauce and jack and cheddar cheese ($9). It should be noted that the pretzels here are meant to be eaten at room temperature in truly Philly style.

Where to Buy: Get it delivered via Postmates or visit the pick-up window in Sun Valley yourself. Place orders online or by calling 818 308-7575.

West Coast Pretzel Company Photo Credit:West Coast Pretzel Company Instagram

Red Lion Tavern (Silverlake)

It's hard to write a piece about the best soft pretzels in Los Angeles and not pay homage to the country that actually gave the snack its name: Germany. Visit Red Lion Tavern during Happy Hour from Noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and you can get a German Pretzel for just $5.25. It's served warm with yellow or sweet mustard. Also available during Happy Hour are Beer, Wine, and Well Drinks for just $5.75.

Red Lion Tavern Pretzel Photo Credit: Red Lion Tavern

The Morrison (Atwater Village, Burbank, Huntington Beach)

Lastly, we go from a German Beer garden to a Scottish Pub where they serve a New York Style Pretzel. The Morrison in Atwater Village serves not one but Two Pretzels on the Daily Happy Hour menu for just $9. They are served with three dipping sauces, including Ranch, Dijon Mustard, and a Signature Caramel Whiskey. Happy Hour goes on at Atwater Village and Burbank from 12 to 6 p.m. every day.

Pretzel Photo Credit: The Morrison Facebook

Are these pretzels making you thirsty? Subscribe and follow EatDrinkLA and never miss a bite.