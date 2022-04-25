Los Angeles, CA

The 4 Best Spots for National Pretzel Day in Los Angeles

EatDrinkLA

Nothing says summer like a soft pretzel. It instantly makes you think of fun at the beach or the ballpark. And did you know they are the oldest snack foods in the world? Here's where to find the best soft pretzels for National Pretzel Day on April 26th in Los Angeles when that Auntie Anne's kiosk at that mall just won't don't the trick.

Shappy Pretzel Co. (Various)

Shappy Pretzel Co. is a pandemic-born project from actor Adam Shapiro (Mank, The Affair). He set out to create the Philadelphia-style pretzels he grew up on to keep himself busy while production was shut down during the pandemic. Next, his wife, Katie Lowes (Scandal), fatefully got them into the hands of Ryan Seacrest when she was cohosting Kelly & Ryan in place of Kelly Rippa. From there, a celebrity following ensued, and since August of 2020, over 100,000 pretzels have been sold. This "Philly born, LA bread" story is almost like its own rom-com.

Must have flavors include the original, Shappy Philly Soft Pretzels ($10 for 3); the addictive Lil’ Albees Pretzel Bites (Sweet or Salty for $6); and the OreYo Stuffed Pretzels you never knew you needed but now can't get enough of ($12).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtbcL_0fJZamLE00
Shappy Philly Soft PretzelPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Where to Buy: Follow the Shappy Schedule to buy in person or preorder online to pick up.

West Coast Pretzels (Sun Valley)

Also from Philadelphia, the creator of West Coast Pretzels was longing for that soft-Philly style pretzel when he set out to create his own. West Coast Pretzels claims to be the most authentic on the market because they do not use butter or milk (Vegan). Also, they are produced using a pretzel stringer machine acquired from a Philadelphia bakery. Now the operation has spun from a weekend project into a 1400 square foot brick and mortar that's open six days a week. They are also the exclusive pretzel supplier for The Hollywood Bowl.

Menu highlights include The Philly Twist, which looks like a figure eight, baked in a pair (Just $5 all week for the 4th of July!), and the Double Pepperoni Pretzel Pizza topped with pizza sauce and jack and cheddar cheese ($9). It should be noted that the pretzels here are meant to be eaten at room temperature in truly Philly style.

Where to Buy: Get it delivered via Postmates or visit the pick-up window in Sun Valley yourself. Place orders online or by calling 818 308-7575.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKIJf_0fJZamLE00
West Coast Pretzel CompanyPhoto Credit:West Coast Pretzel Company Instagram

Red Lion Tavern (Silverlake)

It's hard to write a piece about the best soft pretzels in Los Angeles and not pay homage to the country that actually gave the snack its name: Germany. Visit Red Lion Tavern during Happy Hour from Noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and you can get a German Pretzel for just $5.25. It's served warm with yellow or sweet mustard. Also available during Happy Hour are Beer, Wine, and Well Drinks for just $5.75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TPpo_0fJZamLE00
Red Lion Tavern PretzelPhoto Credit: Red Lion Tavern

The Morrison (Atwater Village, Burbank, Huntington Beach)

Lastly, we go from a German Beer garden to a Scottish Pub where they serve a New York Style Pretzel. The Morrison in Atwater Village serves not one but Two Pretzels on the Daily Happy Hour menu for just $9. They are served with three dipping sauces, including Ranch, Dijon Mustard, and a Signature Caramel Whiskey. Happy Hour goes on at Atwater Village and Burbank from 12 to 6 p.m. every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArJyd_0fJZamLE00
PretzelPhoto Credit: The Morrison Facebook

Are these pretzels making you thirsty? Subscribe and follow EatDrinkLA and never miss a bite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BIZZ_0fJZamLE00
The Best Soft Pretzels ImagePhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# national pretzel day# pretzels# soft pretzels# best pretzels Los Angeles# lafoodie

Comments / 0

Published by

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! EatDrinkLA shows you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share include listicles and "best of" roundups.

Los Angeles, CA
1176 followers

More from EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA

Find out why this Drink Pairs Even Better than Wine with Cheese

Are you planning a wine and cheese pairing party? It's always been a favorite event of mine to host because you can feel sophisticated and buzzed all at once. I recently tasted something that pairs even better than wine with cheese. Curious? I'm spilling the rice and beans below on how you can host a serious pairing party of your own.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

20 Spots for Weekend Happy Hour in Los Angeles

The pandemic has done a number on the Happy Hour scene, but slowly we're seeing a return of restaurants drop by drop. Check out this updated list of the best Weekend Happy Hours in Los Angeles. Kid-Friendly Tidbits included!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Tips for Becoming Zero Waste in L.A.

The idea of becoming zero waste in your home can feel as overwhelming as the entire environmental crisis. How can you stop making garbage when you have kids, rely on packaged foods, and see your Amazon delivery driver more than your best friend? If this sounds like you, then read on for a step-by-step guide for anyone who wants to make less garbage without losing their sanity in the process.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Best 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles

4/20 is a smoke it up, toke it up kind of holiday centered around the celebration of marijuana on the 20th of April. Even if you're not a fan of cannabis, you can still get high on these 4/20 Food Deals in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

Digging into the new Composting Law for Glendale

The new composting law in Glendale, California, went into effect on January 1st, 2022, but we are just now getting word of what is expected of residents. We're going to break it all down right here.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

This weekend, you'll have what she's having

Are you looking to connect to the human experience through food, fabric, and play? Then this weekend, you'll have what she's having: a collection of four events in Los Angeles that have been woven together by this author but which share a common thread.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Where to get food at odd hours in Los Angeles

Angelenos are curious people. Many of us work odd jobs to live life in pursuit of art above all else. Here's where to get food at odd hours in L.A. to match your bohemian lifestyle choices. Your big break just might happen over breakfast at 3 a.m.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Every Bunny Loves a last minute Easter Brunch

Easter is coming up, and if you're anything like me you probably wait to make your Easter brunch reservations last minute... Yardbird Southern Table & Bar (Beverly/West 3rd) Nothing says Easter like big tables and Southern hospitality. Make things extra decadent at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar with Chicken and Waffles with bourbon maple syrup and chilled spiced watermelon during brunch ($44)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

12 Things you Need to be doing in April

It's officially spring in Los Angeles, and the city is absolutely blooming with in-person activities! Here's everything you need to be doing in L.A. in April to come out smelling like a rose.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

9 Things to Drink Instead of Alcohol

Why do you drink alcohol? Is it to uplift you? To escape reality for a bit? To fit in? There are countless reasons, but past the first few minutes of a buzz, we're all left with nothing more than a body working its hardest to return to a state of equilibrium against a powerful depressant; and one that stays in your system for at least a week. Plus most of us don't even make it a week before we're drinking again! Well, if you're a little "sober curious" and eager to wake up in the morning refreshed instead of confused, here's what to drink instead of alcohol that still makes you feel all the good stuff.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Food Meets Fashion at this DTLA Destination

My Angeleno dream is to live inside the carefully curated food meets fashion world that is Row DTLA! Now crossing my fingers that no one spots the crusted orange toddler food residue on my H&M Trench coat...

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

A Taste of South Australia at Maude

As the masks come off, the Michelin stars come back! Tasting menu restaurant Maude is back for reservations. Below is a look at a special night at the restaurant back in 2020, right before the pandemic hit Los Angeles hard but it gives you a look at what you might expect for your own night out.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why you don't need more than $20 to have your best day in L.A.

It's no secret that the cost of living is high in Los Angeles, but then how can this be a city of almost 12 and a half million people? It's because they know you don't need more than $20 to have the best day in L.A. Do you want to start your own journey? Read on for tips on how to start living for less in Los Angeles.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

Celebrity Owned Restaurants just in time for the Oscars

The Academy Awards is coming up this Sunday and it always gets me thinking; What are all the other actors doing? For some it's opening up restaurants right here in our own city of stars that just might outshine their own careers. Here are the best celebrity owned restaurants just in time for the Oscars!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

6 Spots for National Pi Day in Los Angeles

While you could celebrate today by doing math problems, wouldn't you rather add an E and enjoy a slice of heaven?. Here are a few places where you can stuff your pie hole!. Winston Pies (West Hollywood/Brentwood/Santa Monica)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Eat like a lady this International Women's Day

International Women's Day is a recognized day to be discriminatory worldwide, taking place on March 8th, 2022. For this story, I'll be profiling the best female chefs in Los Angeles in a way I usually wouldn't: by gender.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

5 Reasons you need to be at the 5th Annual Masters of Taste

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the 5th Annual Masters of Taste is returning to the Rose Bowl on Sunday, April 3rd, with over 100 Masters! Here are 5 reasons why you need to be there too!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

7 Fried Fish Sandwiches for Fish Fry Friday in Los Angeles

It's time for Fish Fry Friday! Whether or not you might be abstaining from meat for religious reasons, there's never been a better day to get your hands on some of the best fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles. They don't call it fry-day for nothing.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

6 Best Taco Tuesday Deals under $4

I know what you're thinking...the best street tacos are always under $4 chica!! But where do you go if you don't want to eat your tacos standing up on the side of the road? I've got those 6 Best Taco Tuesday Deals right here.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy